The National Judicial Council (NJC) has, henceforth barred Judicial Officers from switching from High Court of Justice to the Customary Court of Appeal and vice versa.

A statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Mr. Soji Oye on Friday said, the NJC took the decision at its 102nd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the NJC, Justice Kayode Ariwoola which held on 14 and 15 June 2023.

The statement said the only exception allowed is when a new Customary Court of Appeal is established in a State that, Judges who indicate interest to go to the Customary Court of Appeal will be allowed to proceed.

“Once established, the candidates for the headship of the Court must be drawn from that Court only, even if all the Judges of the Court are junior to their counterparts in other Courts”, Oye stated in the statement.

It said, the NJC considered the reports from various Investigation Committees and the Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees on petitions written against Judicial Officers from the Court of Appeal and State High Courts and agreed with the Committee’s recommendations to empanel Investigation Committees against seven Judges of different states.

Petition against the remaining Judicial Officers were either dismissed for lack of merit, lack of diligent prosecution, withdrawal of the petition, being subjudice and for the subject Judge having retired from service.

The dismissed petitions were written against Justice Mary Peter Odili, Rtd Justice of the Supreme Court, Justices A. R. Barka, James G. Abundaga, O. O. Olasumbo Goodluck, Ibrahim A. Andetur-Yangsto, all of the Court of Appeal, Justices F.O. Liman, A. R. Mohammed, H. A. A. Dashen, Peter Lifu, F. O. G. Ogunbanjo, A. Lewis Allagoa, D. E. Osiagor all of the Federal High Court.

Others are Justice Theresa O. Diai, Chief Judge, Delta State, Justices S. B. Belgore, K. N. Ogbonnaya Jude Onwuegbuzie, Edward Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Justices Joseph I Acha, Vesty O. Eboreime, both of High Court, Edo State, Justices Thelma Adanna Achom, Elvis A. Ngene of the Ebonyi State High Court, Justices A. B. Usman, M. M. Abubakar of Bauchi State High Court, Justice O. A. Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Oladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court and Justice Gegele A. Hammed of Kwara State High Court,

The rest are Justice K. N. Udobong of Akwa-Ibom State High Court, Justice B. C. Iheka, Imo State High Court, Justice M. A. Zandai, High Court, Borno State, Justice Mohammed Shinkafi of Zamfara State High Court, Justice R. S. Ladoja of the Kaduna State High Court and Justice M. S. A. Mohammed of the High Court of Niger State.

In the same vein, the NJC also considered the report of its Interview Committee and recommended 37 Judicial Officers for appointment to the President and seven Governors as Justices of the Court of Appeal, Heads of Court and Judges of the High Court and Customary Courts of Appeal.

The Judges are, nine Justices of the Court of Appeal, Justices Asma’u Musa Mainoma, Paul Ahmed Bassi, Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun, Binta Fatima Zubair, Hadiza Rabiu Shagari, Peter Chudi Obiora, Okon Efreti Abang, Jane Esienanwan Inyang and Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu





Others listed for appointment to the Court of Appeal bench are, Justice Dije Abdu Aboki as Chief Judge, Kano State High Court, Justice Daniel Iyobosa Okungbowa as Chief Judge of Edo State High Court and Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye as Bayelsa state Chief Judge.

While Justice Catherine Ngozi Ojugbana-Orishedere was listed for appointment as the President, Delta State Customary Court of Appeal, Justices Lilian Ngusuur Terseer-Tsumba Patrick Eka Oche and Ukande Mvendaga Peter were shortlisted as Judges of Benue State High Court.

The Council also listed five Judges for Delta State High Court. They are, Justices Ossai Rita Ngozi, Aforkeya Obomejero, Adolor Sunny Onorieukuhakpo, Samuel Ifeanyi Okeleke and Umuko Aboyowa Godwin

Justices Ovenseri Otamere, Obayuwana Osarenren Mathias, Edoghogho Eboigbe, Ojo Maureen Osa, Bright Eraze Oniha, Ehinon Anthony Okoh, Godwin Jeff Okundamiya and Osayande Ikwuemosi Awawu are listed for appointment as Judges for the Edo state High Court.

The four Judges for the Katsina state High Court are, Justices Nuradeen Abdulmumeen, Halima Lawal Bagiwa, Abdullahi Bara’u Faskari and Sanusi Ma’aruf Aminu and Justice Iortyer Vihilun Fidelis as a Judge in the Customary Court of Appeal, Benue.

Two Judges, Gbakeji Michael Emakpor and Uraih Tracy Patricia Ifeanyi were appointed as Justices of the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal, while Justice Sofowora Oriyomi Abiodun was appointed Judge, Customary Court of Appeal, Ogun.

According to the NJC spokesperson, notification of retirements of nine Judicial Officers of the Federal and State Courts were also received and noted by the Council.

