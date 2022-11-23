NIWA, LASWA commends WABOTAN over training of boat operators

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA have commended the Waterfront Boat Owners and Transporters Association of Nigeria (WABOTAN) for organising a training programme for boat operators in Lagos State.

Speaking after the event which held in Lagos with the theme “Boat/Ferry Crew Capacity Development for Safer Inland Waterways Transportation”, the NIWA Area Manager, Engineer Sarat Braimah explained that training like this will improve the expertise of boat skippers who drive passenger boats across the Lagos lagoon.

According toSarat Braimah who was represented by the agency’s Head of Marine for Lagos Area, Elsie Egwatu, “Like we used to say, if you don’t train them, then you cannot blame them. If boat operators and skippers don’t know what is expected of them while moving across the Lagos lagoon with passengers, there is no way they will be able to adhere to safety rules while driving along the waterways.

“WABOTAN just came onboard, and we at NIWA are very impressed with them. The new association has hit the ground running by organisingprogrammes that impacts on the society positively. At NIWA, we are always desirous and passionate about keeping our waterways accident free. So, we are ready to collaborate with any association that shares this vision for our waterways.

“WABOTAN has shown by this training that they are willing to ensure an accident free waterways in; Lagos. You can see the boat drivers are here in large numbers, and with this kind of training, we expect to see an accident free waterway in the coming weeks and months.”

The NIWA Lagos Area Manager then advised other boat operators association to toe the footsteps of WABOTAN by organising training for boat operators to ensure an accident free waterway in Lagos.

Also speaking after the training programme, the General Manager of LASWA, MrDamilola Emmanuel explained that the State government is always happy to collaborate on any initiative that will bring development to the States waterways.

In the words of the LASWA GM, “At LASWA, we are always very happy to support any initiative that will bring development to our waterways. Such training programme is expected to better the skills of the boat operators. This will in a long run eradicate boat mishap on the State waterways.

“When WABOTAN started, we urged them to look inwards and train those guys manning their boats. We are happy this is happening and we will encourage them to do more because a safer waterways is what we want to see in Lagos.”

The WABOTAN training had resource persons from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), and the Lagos State Waterways Android (LASWA).