Global economy needs Nigeria — Kitack Lim

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, Kitack Lim, has declared Nigeria as a very important country not only to Africa, but to the global economy. He stated this on arrival in the country at the meet and greet reception hosted in his honor by stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime industry.

“This is my first time in Nigeria. I thank the Minister of Transportation, MrJaji Sambo and his team from the Ministry for inviting me. I also want to thank the Director General of, NIMASA Dr Bashir Jamoh and other industry stakeholders. As far as I am concerned, Nigeria is one of the most important countries not only for Africa but in the global economy.

“The country is blessed with huge potentials, huge natural resources, and above all very nice people. I have had pleasant experience from my interactions with Nigerians at the IMO, and I am excited to be here.”

Kitack Lim who is from Korea said Koreans consider Nigeria a dream land and expresses hope for more cooperation between both countries

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azuJaji Sambo, Permanent Secretary Dr Magdalene Ajani, Heads of Agencies under the Ministry, and stakeholders from the Nigerian maritime industry were on hand to meet the IMO Secretary General.

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas NLNG Ship Management limited is among the industry stakeholders partnering the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA in the Deep Blue Project operational engagement session scheduled as part of the activities of the IMO Sec Gen visit to Nigeria.

Kitack Lim is also expected to have a firsthand experience of some operational activities on NIMASA which is the focal Agency of Nigeria liaising with the IMO under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.