Collins Nnabuife, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has organized a 1-day stakeholders consultation forum on the National Outsourcing Strategy (NOS), in Abuja, to give stakeholders an opportunity for inputs to express their views and opinions on the proposed NOS.

The participants ranging from the Academia, relevant MDA’s, to ICT Related Organizations, as well as Government representatives, and key relevant stakeholders in the Digital Economy sector share ideas and brainstorm for gainful deliberation.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said that the stakeholder’s engagement is an avenue where the National Outsourcing Strategy will enable Nigeria to take advantage of the opportunities presented by global value chain, leveraging its competitive advantages of having the largest youth population in Africa, mature telecoms market, strategic geographic location, and vibrant innovation ecosystem to create millions of jobs.

Inuwa who was represented by the Ag. Director, Digital Economy Department, Engr. Salisu Kaka, said the vision of National Outsourcing Strategy is to make Nigeria a prime global outsourcing destination.

To achieve this, he said seven strategic pillars have been carefully chosen based on the country’s unique environment and strengths, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria.

He noted that, the strategy is also in alignment with the National Development plan and addresses key focus areas of Mr President which are economic diversification, youth employment and security.

“We, in NITDA, call on all stakeholders to support the implementation of the strategy. This, we are confident, will facilitate the development of a resilient and vibrant digital economy”, he noted.

Furthermore, he stated, “as a national strategy, we encourage all stakeholders to cascade this strategy so that we can build a highly competitive market, making Nigeria the prime Global Outsourcing Destination.”

Presenting a paper on the NOS, Dr, Ayodele A. Bakare, Head of Digital Technology Adaption Unit, NITDA, discussed the summary information about the proposed NOS which include the rationale, vision, mission, goals and Objectives of the NOS as well as supporting pillars, governance structure, and implementation strategy.

Laying emphasis on the primary objective of the document, he said, “the National Outsourcing Strategy which align with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy aims to deliver 5 Million Jobs in Nigeria by 2030”.





“To achieve this ambitious target, the strategy is focused on seven critical pillars which include the following: Outsourcing, Infrastructure, Human Capital Development, Trust, Privacy and Security, Branding and Promotion, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and lastly, Finance and Incentives,” he concluded.