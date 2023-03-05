Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Kolo Yusuf, has confirmed the murder of Maru Divisional Police Officer, SP Kazeem Raheem and Inspector Rabiu Umar by bandits on Sunday morning.

This was even as they assured the general Public of the Command’s continuous commitment to protecting their lives and property in the state.

In a statement issued by the commands image maker, SP Shehu Mohammed, said the CP gave the reassurance while condoling with the families of late SP kazeem Raheem, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maru Division, and Inspector Rabi’u Umar attached to the Division who paid the supreme price during a fierce confrontation with suspected bandits in Maru.

The statement noted that, “on 5th March, 2023 at about 0200hrs, Bandits in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons attacked Maru Division with intent to distabilize the security architecture of the town in order to easily attack and abduct members of the community.

However, the DPO and team gallantly put up a strong resistance to repel the attackers. Unfortunately, himself and the above named Inspector lost their lives while protecting the public.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed reinforcement to pursue the fleeing hoodlums and arrest them for investigation and prosecution. Similarly, The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Iliyasu Kwarbai led another Police tactical team to the scene for on the spot assessment and confidence building patrol.

“The Commissioner of Police further pray Almighty Allah to repose the departed souls and give their families and relations the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.