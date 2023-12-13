Dr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has said that the rationale behind the release of N225 million by the Federal Government to 45 eligible Nigerians is to conduct research on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Abdullahi, who stated this in Abuja during the week, also emphasised that the initiative was a direct response to President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to NITDA to diversify the Nigerian economy through technological innovations.

Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence, the NITDA Director-General said there is a global race and any country in the lead with Artificial Intelligence would rule the world.

“You can use AI for parenting, trading in stock exchange, military warfare etc. It is the most existential threat to humanity. The fear now is not building a machine that is out of control,” he said.

However, Abdullahi stressed that in adopting a policy on Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria, “we must look at it from three principles. There must be red line where AI cannot cross.”

In addition, the Director General disclosed that NITDA has created the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

Abdullahi said NCAIRs is one of NITDA’s special purpose vehicles created to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in areas of Nigerian national interest.

Earlier in his opening remarks at the annual awards, Yushau Shuiab, PR Nigeria publisher hinted that the 2023 Security and Emergency Management Awards (SAEMA) received 171 Entries, while SCA got 139 for 2023.

Shuiab, who also is the publisher of Economic Confidential, said the 2023 SAEMA award was in recognition of outstanding gallantry, contributions to safety, security and emergency management in Nigeria by individuals and organisations.

