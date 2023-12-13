- Born on the 27 November, 1948 in Ukpo village, Dunukofia Local Government, Anambra State, Nigeria.
- He is popularly known as ‘Prince Arthur Eze’ because he is from a royal family, and his elder brother is the traditional ruler (King) of Ukpo Village, a town in Dunukofia, Anambra State.
- He is a graduate of Chemical and Mechanical Engineering, California State University, Long Beach, United States of America.
- Arthur Eze is a Nigerian oil mogul, philanthropist, politician, and the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, the largest privately held Nigerian exploration and production group.
- Atlas Oranto Petroleum was founded by Arthur Eze in 1991. The company currently has 22 oil and gas licences in 12 jurisdictions across Africa. It has assets in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and several Atlas Oranto operated blocks.
- To date, the company is the largest holder of oil exploration blocks in Africa.
- As a philanthropist, Arthur Eze is a man that gives freely in both millions and billions. Even as he gives generously, he still has more than enough to give from his reservoir of wealth. According to nigerianinfopedia.com, his net worth is estimated at $5.8 billion.
- The Igbos call him, ‘ozoigbondu’ of Igboland and he is said to be the eighth wealthiest man in Africa.
- Arthur Eze is now 75 years old.
