Transmission of available electricity to areas where it is needed in Delta State has remained a major challenge, despite the state’s electricity generation potential.

Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Michael Anoka, disclosed this after a meeting with representatives of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) and its investment advisory subsidiary, First Capital.

Anoka stated that the engagement explored investment opportunities in the state’s electricity transmission network, reflecting the government’s determination to convert its power generation capacity into improved electricity supply.

The commissioner disclosed that the state had made progress in laying the groundwork for its electricity market, adding that strengthening transmission infrastructure was critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential.

Anoka said the government was particularly interested in developing transmission lines and substations to connect existing generation points with distribution networks.

He emphasised that this would ensure that electricity reaches more communities, commercial centres and industrial areas in the state.

The commissioner stressed that the enormous financial requirements for transmission infrastructure make strategic partnerships with financially capable private-sector organisations imperative.

He explained that the government was not prepared to shoulder the financial burden alone, saying that it was instead committed to creating an enabling environment for credible investors to participate in developing the electricity sector.

Anoka also emphasised the need to balance commercial viability with social responsibility to ensure that electricity remains accessible and beneficial to residents.

In their presentation, representative of First Bank and First Capital led by Mr. Matthew Udumebraye, expressed interest in partnering with the state.

Udumebraye said the institutions offer financial advisory services, investment mobilisation, cash management, payment solutions and revenue collection support.

He highlighted their experience in financing and supporting key players in Nigeria’s electricity sector.

The representative noted that recent reforms had created new opportunities for state governments and private investors to participate in the power market.

The delegation expressed confidence in Delta State’s investment potential, citing its existing generation capacity, growing commercial activities and expanding electricity market.

At the end of the engagement, both parties agreed to further engage the state’s technical team to review existing plans, identify priority transmission projects and develop a sustainable financing and investment framework.