NIN: NATCOM says one-month extension inadequate

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) on Wednesday said one-month extension for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration by the Federal Government is not enough to capture all Nigerians.

Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, President of the association, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had in December 2020 directed telecommunication subscribers to obtain their NIN and link them with Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) cards.

The NCC had earlier announced April 6, as the deadline for Nigerians to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) to their SIM cards, but the exercise was extended to May 6.

Ogunbanjo, however, noted that a one-month extension of the exercise would not be sufficient to capture the over 200 million subscribers in the country.

“Only 51 million linkages have been done so far, and that is on the average consumer having three SIM cards per person, meaning that about 17 million to18 million Nigerians have actually done their NIN links.

“We have about 120 million subscribers with about 220 million linkages to be done, we have only done 51 million at the centres, and they are very slow due to poor connectivity from network operators.

“So we are saying extend it to Dec 31, to enable everybody to register and all documents such as drivers’ license and bank accounts will now be linked appropriately,” Ogunbanjo said.

He, however, advised all subscribers to link up their SIMs and other documents to avoid being sanctioned.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

one-month extension inadequate ; one-month extension inadequate ; one-month extension inadequate ; one-month extension inadequate.