The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) Council has declared a revision in its membership subscription fees, set to take effect from January 2024.

During a media briefing in Lagos on the institute’s 2024-25 Strategic Initiatives, the President and Chairman of the Council, Mr. Idorenyen Enang, highlighted the necessity for the review. He emphasised that it was essential for the institute to continue delivering valuable services to its members.

Starting January 1 next year, Fellows of the institute will be required to pay N50,000, while Full Members, Associates, and Corporate members will contribute N30,000, N20,000, and N750,000 respectively.

Additionally, Mr. Enang announced adjustments in the institute’s examination schedules to offer more flexibility for its members. The institute will also initiate the implementation of a revised curriculum aimed at preparing members to excel in the evolving landscape of the marketing industry.

Mr. Enang further outlined the Council’s strategic focus on robust membership expansion, targeting three key tiers: Corporate, Individuals, and Institutions. He highlighted that this envisioned growth builds upon the groundwork laid by his administration over the past two years, ensuring enhanced value for professionals and businesses in the marketing sector.

“We are committed to continuously expanding our membership base and providing a supportive community for all. As a matter of fact, we will operate an inclusive strategy that allows us to focus on cross-sectoral alliances with passion and interest clusters that serve the marketing discipline,” he stated.

Enang explained that the aim of the institute is to attract professionals serving in marketing capacities across frontiers, such as the Hospitality, SMEs, and Arts and Entertainment sectors, and bring them into the fold.

