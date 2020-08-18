NIMC warns Nigerians against using its mobile app

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday, warned Nigerians against using its new mobile application.

It said although the application is its novel innovation, it is yet to be officially approved for public use.

The commission’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke in a statement issued in Abuja, said the App is still being tested and perfected in respect to privacy and data security.

The statement partly reads: “Our attention has been drawn to several complaints about the NIMC Mobile App. We will like Nigerians to be aware that the App is a novel innovation by the Commission, but it is yet to be officially approved for public consumption.

“The App is still in the test environment and currently being fine-tuned to give users the best experience with adequate privacy and data security safeguards.”

The commission stated that once the test stage is concluded, it will issue a formal statement regarding its usage by its esteemed NIN registered persons.

“In the same vein, we want to assure Nigerians of the security of their data. Our systems are configured to ensure the utmost protection of the data.

“Members of the general public are hereby strongly advised to disregard commentaries and information from unauthorised sources about the App and other activities of the Commission.

“The official communication platforms of the Commission are the only authorised sources of information pertaining to all its activities – press releases; media parley; website and official social media handles,” it added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…