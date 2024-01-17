Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed a commitment to promoting a strong partnership with NigComSat toward harnessing the transformative power of technology to enhance a brighter and digitally advanced future for Gombe State and its socio-economic prospects.

The Governor made these remarks when he received the Nigeria Satellite Limited management team (NigComSat) at the Gombe Governor’s lodge in Abuja on Wednesday. The delegation was led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen.

During the audience, Inuwa Yahaya emphasized the critical role of technology as the driving force behind economic development, stating that Gombe state is now better positioned than ever to harness the potential of reliable internet services provided by NigComSat.

Believing that technology serves as the engine of every economy, Governor Inuwa hoped that a strategic alliance with NigComSat would stimulate innovation and various advancements within the technology industry.

He further noted the importance of leveraging technological solutions for the benefit of sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and enterprises.

Earlier, Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen assured the Governor that her agency is resolute in meeting the mandates set by the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

According to her, “The primary objective is to provide universal, ubiquitous, and cost-effective access to communication infrastructure throughout Nigeria.”

She added that, “This initiative aims to revolutionize the utilization of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across various spheres, including agriculture, education, health, and enterprises,” as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, (Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.