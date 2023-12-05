NIGERIA’S refined crude output dropped by 92 percent between 2012 and 2022, the 72nd edition of the Energy Institute’s report has shown.

According to the report, from 92,000 barrels/day output in 2012, this further dropped to 6,000 b/d in 2022.

This is despite the country’s over 400,000b/d refining capacity from its four inoperational refineries.

The refineries, two in Port Harcourt and one each in Warri and Kaduna, have a combined capacity to process around 4.45 million barrels of crude oil daily.

However, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri, in August 2023, assured that the Port Harcourt plant currently undergoing rehabilitation would commence operation by December.

Also, recently, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas confirmed that the Port Harcourt refinery will take off in December.

“I can confirm to you that by the end of December this year, we will start the Port Harcourt refinery; early in the first quarter of 2024, we will begin the Warri refinery, and by the end of 2024, the Kaduna refinery will come into operation.

“We will no longer discuss fuel importation by the end of 2024. I am very optimistic that this will crystallise,” he said.

