Residents of Ago Agbamu community in Sanyo area of Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State have appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde on the deplorable state of the road in the community, which had led to the destruction of valuable property and had also paralysed socioeconomic activities of the people, most especially during downpour.

The residents also urged Honourable Tolulope Sadipe, representing Oluyole federal constituency in the National Assembly; Honourable Waheed Akintunde representing Oluyole Local Government Area in the state house of assembly and other relevant stakeholders to give priority to the community during their deliberations in their respective houses, saying that the economic development of the community have been paralysed due to bad road.

President, Ago General Landlords’ Association, Mr Kola Alaka, said the governor promised the community in 2019 during a tour of the area with some stakeholders on the rehabilitation and construction of the road, saying that since then, nothing has been done .

Alaka also said when the chairman of Akorede Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and the chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Mr Settle Olaiyide, came to the community, they also promised to assist in fixing the road, yet nothing has been done.

He, however, said that it was a philanthropist who recently established a petrol station in the community that assisted in fixing a collapsed bridge in the area, in conjunction with community stakeholders, ad he appealed to the state government to help in fixing the road so as to bring economic development to the area.

Also, a community leader in the area, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, said good and accessible road brings development to any community as he urged the state government to assist in fixing the road which has almost cut off from other communities of Alabakan, Ajo Feebo, Olunde, among others.

“It needs government intervention. I can recall that in 2019, the governor, during a tour of the community, promised to assist, but we are still waiting for the assistance since then,” he said.

“The fixing of the road is beyond community efforts. Yearly, erosion causes a lot of havoc on the road. We are over 100,000 people. If the government can assist us, we will appreciate it.

We have spent much on the road, the job is beyond community efforts,” he said.

Also, a former vice chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Mr Oniga Kolawole, appealed to the governor on the deplorable state of the road in the community, adding that the construction of the road will improve the socio- economic activities of the community and improve the revenue generation of the local government and, by extension, the state.

