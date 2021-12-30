Nigeria’s economy on steady recovery path throughout 2021 ― FG

The Federal Government, on Thursday, assessed its performances in various sectors of the economy in the outgoing year 2021, declaring that the recovery of the nation’s economy remained on a steady path throughout the year, despite the unprecedented challenges, starting from 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic of which Nigeria was no exception, just as it gave a pass mark to the military which it said had lived up to its billing in winning war against insecurity in the land, notwithstanding the “enormity of the challenge” facing the forces.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this in Lagos while reeling out the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration during the outgoing Year 2021.

The minister, who noted that the nation’s economy was equally hit by the pandemic in mid- 2020, with the economic disruptions leading to a recession that later affected output growth, trade, household welfare and livelihood, said this development led the Federal Government to embark on a quick response with the rolling out of effective fiscal and monetary policies as well as health-related policies intended to curb the spread of the pandemic and mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic on the economy.

“This has yielded considerable results. For example, the country’s domestic growth in the first three quarters of 2021 was positive, recording real GDP of 0.51 per cent in Q1, 5.01 per cent in Q2 and 4.03 per cent in Q3 2021.

“This was an improvement from a declining performance in the first three quarters of 2020 (which led to economic recession) put at 1.87 per cent in Q1, -6.10 per cent in Q2 and -3.62 per cent in Q3 2020. Nevertheless, the fourth quarter 2020 recorded a slight improvement of 0.11 per cent, ushering in positive growth rates in the three quarters of 2021.

“This economic performance in 2021 shows a steady improvement in growth over the last three quarters of 2020, and this can be attributed to government policies and strategies such as the Economic Sustainability Plan; the N500 billion COVID 19 Crisis Intervention Fund, etc,” the minister stated.

Mohammed, while giving sector by sector performance regarding the economy, said the Non-oil sector indicated better performance of 0.79 per cent in Q1 2021, 6.74 per cent in Q2 2021 and 5.44 per cent in Q3 2021, compared to 1.55 per cent in Q1 2020, -6.05 per cent in Q2 2020, and -2.51 per cent in Q3 2020, while the oil sector, real growth shows poorer performance in 2021, recording 2.21 per cent (year-on-year) in Q1 2021, -12.65 per cent in Q2 2021 and –10.73 per cent in Q3 2021, from stronger growth of 5.06 per cent in Q1 2020, -6.63 per cent in Q2 2020, and -13.89 per cent in Q3 2020.

The minister noted that disruptions of trading activities driven by the pandemic further weakened the balance of trade witnessed in Q4 2019 in the subsequent quarters, but said total imports in the first three quarters of 2021 rose by 57.13%, from N13.97 in the corresponding quarters of 2020 to N21.95 trillion.

“Consequently, total exports grew by 40.62 per cent, which was N13.12 trillion in the first three quarters of 2021, compared to N9.33trillion in the corresponding period, an indication of improved trading activities although with a deficit position.

“Over the same period, crude oil export improved considerably at N10.03 trillion, compared to N6.92 trillion, showing a growth rate of 44.93 per cent, while Non-oil exports grew by 21.17 per cent – from N1.19trillion to N1.44trillion over the same period,” he said.

The minister announced that the inflation rate had continued to decline on a year-on-year basis since April 2021 when 18.12 per cent was recorded, noting that the trend showed that “a declining rate was recorded from 17.93% in May to 17.01% in August, 15.99 per cent in October and 15.40% November 2021.

“It is projected that proper implementation of the proposed 2022 project of N17.13trillion, and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper 2022-2024 are likely to improve the performance of the economy.

“Also, judicious implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act will likely improve oil production/sales stability; relatively high oil prices will enhance revenue performance and budget implementation while strengthening security will improve output growth of the economy,” Mohammed said.

On the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the minister said the corporation’s major achievement in the outgoing year was its posting of a N287 billion profit, after-tax, amid other several transformations that it witnessed in the year.

According to him, “It was the first time in 44 years that the Corporation has recorded such profit, which the NNPC attributed to aggressive cost-cutting measures, cost savings through renegotiation of contracts by up to 30 per cent, improved efficiency through business automation, emphasis on commercially-focused investment and non-interference in the management of the corporation’s affairs, among other factors.”

Speaking on the military exploit against insurgents in the country, Alhaji Mohammed said they had continued to live up to their billing, adding that the citizens owed them a debt of gratitude for their patriotism and sacrifice as they cannot appreciate them enough.

“As I said in my introductory remarks, our biggest challenge in the outgoing year is in the area of security. Despite the enormity of the challenge, our military has continued to live up to their billing. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their patriotism and sacrifice. We just can’t appreciate them enough, as you will soon see when I break down their achievements in the year under review,” the minister said.

The minister disclosed that in ensuring that the country was kept safe, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) had set up various operations across the country, including the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, tagged Operation HADIN KAI; the JTF SS, tagged Operation DELTA SAFE covering the South-South region; the JTF NW, known as Operation HADARIN DAJI covering the North West region; Operation SAFE HAVEN covering Plateau, parts of Kaduna and

Bauchi States; Operation WHIRL STROKE covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States; JTF SW, referred to as Operation AWATSE and covering Lagos and Ogun States; Operation THUNDER STRIKE covering Abuja-Kaduna Highway and Operation WHIRL PUNCH covering parts of Kaduna State.

Mohammed said the initiative had recorded numerous victories against the bandits and other criminal elements in the country, pointing out that the effectiveness of the military was enhanced by the leadership provided by President Buhari and the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces and its leadership.

For instance, the minister said in the North-East Zone under Operation HADIN KAI, a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic operations, coupled with a review of strategies, led to the neutralization of over 1000 terrorists, rescue of 2000 civilians and the surrender of over 22,000 terrorists, including their families.

“Many arms and ammunition were also recovered. This is in addition to the destruction of several IED/bomb-making factories of the ISWAP/BHT,” the minister said.

Alhaji Mohammed further said that Operation HADARIN DAJI in the North West, carried out its offensive clearance operations, raids and air operations, resulting in the neutralisation of about 427 bandits, arrest of 257 bandits, rescue of 897 civilians and recovery of 3,087 livestock, adding that Operation WHIRL PUNCH, covering parts of Kaduna succeeded in neutralising about 215 bandits, while it arrested 133 bandits, rescued 296 civilians and recovered 136 livestock.

He said Operation THUNDER STRIKE equally neutralised 36 bandits, arrested 74, rescued 296 civilians and

recovered 136 livestock in its own different operations.

“In the North Central, raids and clearance operations conducted by Operation SAFE HAVEN neutralized 91 criminal elements, arrested 155 suspects, rescued 159 civilians and recovered 3,259 livestock. For its part, Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized 158 criminals, arrested 151 suspects and rescued 183 civilians.

“Operation DELTA SAFE in the South-South destroyed about 1,520 illegal refineries, confiscated 5,315 storage facilities and impounded 617 boats, amongst other items. Additionally, about 74,297,425 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), 41,971,693 litres of crude oil and 88,350 litres of PMS were recovered.

“Furthermore, 174 trucks and 13 vessels were impounded while 755 illegal oil bunkerers were arrested and 153 assorted weapons recovered.

“In the South-West, patrols and clearance operations by troops of Operation AWATSE led to the arrest of 46 persons for various forms of criminalities while several vehicles, jerricans, motorcycles and electricity generators used for illegal bunkering were seized,” he said.

The minister posited that the procurement of modern platforms for the armed forces had also gone a long way in raising the level of their operational readiness and efficiency, in addition to boosting their capabilities.

He said that the Nigerian Army during the period under review, procured 160 MRAPS, 150 trucks and 60 APCs to improve its equipment holding, adding that various kits were equally provided for troops.

“This is in addition to the provision of accommodation for troops and the recruitment of over 10,000 personnel into the Army. The Nigerian Navy (NN), for its part, commissioned the FALCON EYE Maritime Domain Awareness Capability, the third locally-built Seaward Defense Boat, one helicopter, 4 inshore patrol boats and 90 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats.

“Over 1,500 personnel were recruited into the Navy during the year. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) took delivery of 12 Super Tucanos and 3 JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft and other platforms with which it has conducted several Air interdictions, provided close air support to ground troops and destroyed several illegal structures and equipment belonging to terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements,” Mohammad said.

Speaking further, the minister said the country’s Armed Forces had also contributed immensely to International peace and security efforts with its robust participation in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the regional initiative, the ECOWAS Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG), adding that the overall, the good news was that the military, in spite of its achievements, was not resting on its oars and assured that it was also poised, in fulfilment of its constitutional duties, to address the myriad of evolving contemporary threats, particularly as the 2023 elections draw nearer.

On the Community Policing in the fight against insecurity, the minister stated that the initiative of the President Buhari- led administration had led to the training of 25,000 constabularies in several police colleges across the country.

According to him, “The successful officers who were trained on basic police duties, modern intelligence gathering techniques, rule of law, etc. were deployed to their Local Governments of Origin to aid in intelligence gathering and improve police visibility in their communities.

“Also, in an effort to improve the police/citizens ratio, 418 Cadet officers of regular course 3 were successfully graduated in June 2021 and deployed into the operational asset of Nigeria Police Force.

“Through the Police Trust Fund, 200 Buffalo branded vehicles, bulletproof vest, protective helmets, drugs, and medical equipment as well as arms and ammunition, riot control equipment, and combat equipment were procured for the Police Special Weapon and Tactical Squad (SWAT).

“The Ministry of Police Affairs has also entered into a contract agreement for the supply of police Anti Riot Equipment with Poly Technology of China through a Government-to-Government arrangement at a cost of 44 million U.S. Dollars. These equipment will go a long way in boosting the capacity of the police to control civil unrest in the most efficient and civil manner.”

The minister, while speaking on infrastructure, said it was an area, without question, in which the present Administration had distinguished itself as it was important to the growth and development of any economy, pointing out that the most outstanding achievement in the transportation sector in 2021 was the flag-off of the commercial operation of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line in June 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The trains are currently conveying goods and services and reducing traffic and human pressure on infrastructural facilities on the Lagos-Ibadan highway,” he said.

Besides, Alhaji Mohammed said there was the ground-breaking ceremony for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway project and the Bonny Deep Sea and Railway Industrial Park, adding that the 2,044-km Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line cuts across Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa and Borno.

“President Buhari also performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna standard gauge rail line modernization project in July 2021.

“The Project is a continuation of the Lagos-Kano rail plan. It is the third segment, with Lagos-Ibadan as well as Ibadan-Kano as the 1st and 2nd segments, respectively. Then, the MOU for the construction of the US$1.959 billion Kano-Maradi standard gauge line was signed with the Portuguese firm Mota-Engil Group.

“This is part of ongoing Federal Government’s initiative to provide inter-modal means of transportation across the country as well as enhance trade between Nigeria and some African countries,” the minister said.

“President Buhari subsequently performed the groundbreaking of the project, which traverses the major commercial centre of Kano and passes through other economic hubs of the country, including Kazaure, Daura, Katsina and up to the border town of Jibiya and the city of Maradi in Niger Republic.

“On completion, the project would promote import and export of goods from the Niger Republic and other countries in the sub-region through Nigerian ports. The country would earn revenue through expansion of trade and commerce, while the people of Niger Republic will benefit from the ease of transportation logistics at an affordable cost in their import and export business,” he added.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation also launched the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (also known as Deep Blue Asset).

“This is aimed at managing, controlling and protecting Nigerian waterways towards the advancement of coastal prosperity, as the Gulf of Guinea in recent times has become a hotbed for piracy,” he added further.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.