Nigeria’s biggest non-oil export expansion facility in the offing, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country’s biggest non-oil export expansion facility is in the offing.

He said this on Thursday when he held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr Segun Awolowo, in Abuja as the take-off of the Federal Government Export Expansion Facility intervention under the Economic Sustainability Plan is imminent.

To fund and accelerate the growth of the non-oil export for inclusive economic development, he said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration allocated its biggest intervention fund ever to the export effort.

According to him, this intervention aims to build the export competencies of Nigerian SMEs for competitive participation in international trade, especially positioning them to take full advantage of the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area.