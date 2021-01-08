IAPC condemns mob violence at US Capitol

The International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) has roundly condemned the riot that occurred at the United States Capitol Hill on Wednesday, after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a joint session of Congress, enacting violence in an attempt to prevent lawmakers assembled to count of Electoral College vote, from confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The violence that followed included multiple reports of shots fired and broken windows, the building being locked down and lawmakers evacuated, and troops from neighboring states and the National Guard being deployed on the Capitol complex to restore order.

Mauricio De Vengoechea, president of the IAPC, in a statement shared with Nigerian Tribune, described the incident as “a dark day for democracy.”

According to him, “On the day when the United States Congress undertakes its solemn and constitutionally mandated responsibility to officially count Electoral College votes, supporters of Donald Trump’s fraudulent election claims marched on the Capitol and rioted. These despicable acts resulted in at least one death, desecrated the US Capitol and represent images often seen on television in other countries around the world.

“Since November 3, vast segments of the American public have been bombarded with Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, and results were fraudulent. None of these spurious claims have been proven. In fact, they have all been disproven in court.

“Today’s violence and disorder highlights that democracy is fragile. But hope springs eternal for a brighter day. America’s leaders must do better if not immediately then on January 20 and thereafter. American voters and democracy deserve better.

“With more than 50 years as a global champion of democracy, the IAPC believes these events underscore the importance of ethical leadership, election transparency, respect for the facts and understanding and respect of due process in constitutional democracies.”