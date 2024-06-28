The Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Mrs Agatha Nonyelum Afoekelu, was recently honored by Imo state indigenes in Israel.

In her remarks, she expressed gratitude to the Imo State indigenes for the recognition and pledged to continue to serve all Nigerians in Israel with dignity and humility.

She implored Nigerians to be law abiding and emphasised the importance of unity, urging them to shun negative tendencies that could tarnish Nigeria’s image in Israel.

Afoekelu commended the President of Imo Sate indigenes in Israel, Mr Kingsley Ike, for his leadership and encouraged him to continue uniting Imolites in Israel. She assured them that the Nigerian Embassy in Israel is a home for all and vowed to protect every Nigerian living in Israel diplomatically.

Earlier, President of Imo indigenes, Mr Ike, in Israel, explained that the honor was in recognition of Mrs Afoekelu’s selfless service to Nigeria and humanity. He praised her hospitable treatment of Nigerians in Israel, her indiscriminate relationship with Nigerians regardless of tribe or state of origin, and her participation in their cultural activities, which embodies the spirit of “one Nigeria.”

The event culminated in the presentation of an artwork representing Mrs. Afoekelu, the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel.

