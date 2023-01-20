Nigerians should trust Tinubu to correct Buhari’s failure — APC chieftain

“We are in complete darkness; I am not happy with the APC. What they promised in 2019 they have not fulfilled it”

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Chief Olumuyiwa Filani has appealed to electorate in the country to trust the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in providing practical solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Filani who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Friday explained that the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in its promises to the country especially in the area of the economy, adding that Nigerians are daily subjected to harsh economic policies by the government.

The Ikole-born politician noted that the former Lagos state governor has workable blueprints and experience to provide the needed leadership for the country to experience socio-economic development.

While acknowledging the fact that Tinubu is contesting under the platform of the APC, he revealed that people should not visit the alleged failure of the Buhari administration on the APC candidate by rejecting him at the poll, saying that he was not part of the decision-making in the last eight years.

Reeling out the contributions of Tinubu to the enthronement of democratic rule in the country, Filani expressed optimism that the APC candidate when elected on February 25 would unite the nation and place it on the pedestal of growth and development in all sectors.

According to him, ” I am not happy with the ways things are going in the country, especially the issue of fuel scarcity because Nigerians are suffering and frustrated. I am a disciplined man, that is why people see me being controversial most times.

“I did a SWOT analysis on the four leading presidential candidates and I came out to say that the four of them are equal to the task. Having said that, at least, Tinubu has an edge over the remaining three. He will emerge as the winner because he is the most qualified and experienced.

“Tinubu if elected will change some of the policies of the Buhari administration. Most of the promises APC made in 2019, have left Nigeria down. Tinubu will change some of these policies. He can’t do it now because he is just a leader of the party and not the president. Give Tinubu that chance to become president and I am convinced some of these policies will be reviewed for the betterment of this country.

“I am not a happy man seeing what is happening across the country in all sectors. We are in complete darkness; I am not happy with the APC. What they promised in 2019 they have not fulfilled it.





“I am not advocating for APC but the personality of Tinubu. It is only unfortunate that Tinubu is in APC but he is capable and competent for the job.

“I know his contributions towards the end of military rule in Nigeria. I know exactly what he can do and whatever he says, he will definitely do it.”