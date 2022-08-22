Nigerians not supporting efforts to repatriate artefacts ― DG, NCMM

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Professor Abba Isa Tijani, has called on Nigerians to support the drive to repatriate artefacts taken away from the country in the past.

Prof Tijani said the apathy of Nigerians towards the artefacts’ repatriation was a major clog aiding the continued reluctance by many countries to repatriate Nigerian artefacts.

He said this at the commissioning of the gallery of the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan on Saturday, which had as its theme, ‘Our Cultural Heritage in Retrospect.’

“I see that in Nigeria, we are not living up to the expectation of what it means to have these artefacts back. What we are doing in many cases is to criticise what is being achieved and saying ‘Where are we going to keep these artefacts? Do we have the resources, do we have the skills to look after these artefacts?’ That is what is coming from many Nigerians and that is what now some of the countries abroad are also echoing, not for any reason but to divide us and to see reason for not returning these artefacts.

“I have in many fora explained to Nigerians and those overseas that these artefacts were produced here in Nigeria and they survived many years in Nigeria before they were looted in very unfriendly circumstances. So, why would anybody question that Nigeria doesn’t have the capacity to keep these artefacts?

“Over 5,000 artefacts were stolen at that time and these artefacts were produced many decades before that time. Why did these artefacts actually survive in those years during that time when advanced technology was not like what we have today? And now you come and tell us that we don’t have the resources, we don’t have the capacity. I say these are all excuses.

“We will be able to store and manage our artefacts here and that is why I call on Nigerians to understand that the first priority is for us to get these artefacts back and not to start discussing and saying do we have the capacity, do we have the security, do we have all these things. These are not reasons to keep these artefacts away from us because they are ours,” Prof. Tijani added.

The NCMM DG further noted that agreements have been reached with some countries and museums such as Germany for 1,130 objects; Glasgow, Scotland for 19 artefacts; Smithsonian Museum of African Art, Washington DC for 29 artefacts; National Gallery of Arts, Washington DC; the Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, University of Cambridge; Horniman Museum and Gardens, London, among others for return of some Nigerian artefacts in their possession.

Prof. Tijani said that the Mapo Hall, Ajayi Crowther Ancestral Hall and the Ado-Awaye suspended lake in Oyo State are among the 107 tourist sites to be declared by President Muhammadu Buhari as national monuments.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, who represented the Oyo State governor, said the state has so many tourist sites that could be commercialised through public-private partnerships.





Dr Olatunbosun, while commending efforts of the NCMM in retrieving Nigeria’s artefacts said, “We are proud with what you have been doing in retrieving all our artefacts that some people carted away and you have been trying to bring them back to us.”

In his speech, the chairman of the occasion, Prince Tunde Odunlade noted that a museum goes beyond a building but the treasures it houses which are meant for education, entertainment and preservation of a people’s culture and tradition.

“Museums are a way by which we in the community proudly showcase our civility. Gallery, therefore, is the unit under museum’s taxonomically.

“So, to open this gallery today is to lay down history that will forever put our community on a higher pedestal in the universal ambient of civilisation as recommended by UNESCO statutory,” Prince Odunlade said.

The Curator of the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, Prince Adedoyin Sikiru Olalekan appreciated the leadership of the Commission for efforts in ensuring the museum’s gallery was commissioned and other parts of the museum upgraded for public use.

In her address, the Most Gorgeous Girl in Nigeria (MGGN), Ruqayyah Adeboye, called on young Nigerians to embrace their culture and support its preservation.

“It is our responsibility to keep the torch burning, to preserve, promote and appreciate the history, heritage and culture which our nation was built upon. Our heritage is ours to keep alive.

“Our one responsibility is to support networks like the National Commission for Museums and Monuments in preventing cultures from disappearing and history from being lost by contributing to the vision put forth by the commission to continue to educate its young citizens, provide appealing scenery in order for the culture and heritage to survive globalisation,” she said.

The newly commissioned gallery has such artefacts as the Nok, Ife, Benin and Owo arts; ceremonial swords and staff of authority of different ethnicity; traditional musical instruments; Nigeria’s currencies and means of exchange; pottery works; ancient/indigenous technology; indigenous symbols of royalty; indigenous religions’ places of worship; among others.

The event also featured a still-life drawing of a bronze head with the best three rewarded by the Most Gorgeous Girl.

Awards and gifts were also presented to the DG, NCMM, the MGGN, Director of Museums, NCMM, Abdul Mohammed Gimba, Director of Finance and Accounts, NCMM, Amos Adeto, and others.

Curators from other museums within and around the state were also in attendance at the commissioning.

