Nigerians in the US set for colourful independence parade, carnival Saturday

Nigerians in the United States will take to the streets of New York City on Oct. 4 for the annual Nigeria Independence Day Parade and Carnival, marking the country’s 65th independence anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is the largest African celebration outside the continent, showcasing Nigerian culture and contributions in America.

Organised by the Nigeria Independence Day Committee (NIDC), which brings together Nigerian organisations across the U.S., the parade will start at Madison Square and move from East 38th Street to East 24th Street along Madison Avenue.

It will feature food vendors, music, floats, cultural displays and performances by Nigerian and diaspora artists.

The celebrations will begin earlier with a ceremonial flag-raising on Oct. 1 at Bowling Green, followed by a gala dinner, welcome party and other events leading up to the parade.

NIDC Chairman, Mr Olayinka DanSalami, described the parade as a long-standing symbol of unity and pride for Nigerians abroad.

“OAN itself was formed in 1989 by young, concerned Nigerians who wanted to tell our story differently,” he said, recalling how the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) launched the parade in 1991 to counter negative stereotypes.

“More than three decades later, the parade has become the largest celebration of Nigeria outside the homeland, bringing together people from every background to honour our culture, achievements and contributions. We look forward to another successful year of showcasing the very best of Nigeria.”

The Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, also pledged support, calling the event “a proud tradition that reflects the resilience, creativity and spirit of our people in the diaspora.”

“From our music and fashion to our entrepreneurship and professional excellence, Nigerians continue to shine abroad,” Jidda said. “This parade is a reminder of who we are, what we represent and the brighter future we are building together.”

According to organisers, this year’s edition will include Afrobeats performances, cultural troupes, community groups, fashion, crafts, and Nigerian dishes. Thousands of Nigerians, African-Americans and New Yorkers are expected to attend.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, who has joined past editions, has praised the Nigerian community for being “family-oriented, community-focused and culturally vibrant.”

