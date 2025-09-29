Entertainment

Mercy Eke acquires third house to mark birthday in Lagos

Sandra Nwaokolo
mercy eke new home

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Mercy Eke has marked her birthday in style with the acquisition of her third house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Big Brother Naija Season 4 winner shared photos and videos of the property’s luxurious interiors on social media, expressing gratitude for what she described as a special blessing.

“New home. This young girl from Imo State owns her third home in Lagos! What a journey, what a blessing. Thank you, Lord! Birthday is extra special!” she wrote.

In a reflective birthday note to herself, Mercy celebrated her resilience and growth: “From tough battles to quiet wins, I’ve grown stronger, wiser, and braver.”

Fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded her page with congratulatory messages.

