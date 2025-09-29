Latest NewsPolitics

Makinde leads 4,050 delegates to elect PDP Oyo exco

Soji Ajibola and Busola Oworu
Oyo State Governor, Makinde

Oyo governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, is leading other 4,050 delegates to elect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Executive Council, Oyo, ahead of the November Convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan.

The State Congress is being held at the Lekan Salami stadium, Ibadan, with the accreditation of delegates by the Electoral Committee led by Senator Austin Akokonu.

Security operatives, including Director of State Services, National Security, and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agencies, are strategically positioned to prevent breakdown of law and order.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Akokonu, submitted that the large turnout of members is a true reflection of the acceptability of the party in the state.

He assured the delegates of a transparent and credible election.

Meanwhile, accreditation of delegates with Ibadan Southwest local government, taking the lead, has commenced as at time of filing the report.

