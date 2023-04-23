Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda, A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) and a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that people have the right either to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari or not, especially over alleged maladministration they suffered during his eight years administration.

This was just as he warned the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to jettison plans of wooing the National Leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, back to APC, saying such moves is capable of destroying the party.

Speaking with pressmen in Kano, Kwamanda stated that “part of human weakness is to hurt others, whether deliberately or by mistake. Sometimes he (Buhari) is aware that he is hurting the feelings of the people and is acting deliberately, when it comes to the end of his tenure, he will then begin to seek forgiveness, just like what governor Ganduje did.”

He said that “they are aware that they have wronged the people. It is now left for the people to see if they can forgive them. It is also their own prerogative to refuse to forgive them as citizens who have suffered injustice and oppression perpetrated by the rulers.”

According to him, “Is left for the people to decide to forgive them or not to forgive them.

“But a lot of them are aware that the people will not forgive them, for the mistreatment they suffered under them. They should stop deceiving themselves, thinking that the people will forgive them, they will not be forgiven.”

According to him, “Imagine the hardships, redesign of currency, lack of poor fuel supply, insecurity, poor road networks and the rest of them. The eight years of this administration is as good as nothing in some of the sectors.”

Commenting on the alleged plan of President-elect to woo Senator Kwankwaso to the APC, Buhari’s strong loyalist, said “We in the North will not condone alliance with Kwankwaso. We will resist it in the North. Kwankwaso did not help Tinubu win the election. We will not allow Tinubu align with Kwankwaso”

“If this becomes reality, we will fight Tinubu and APC in the North. We are not impressed with Kwankwaso ‘s politics and we warn Tinubu not to dare woo Kwankwaso into APC.

However on who should be the Senate president, Alhaji Dan Bilki Kwamanda, declared that Senator Barau Jibrin deserved to be next Senate president.