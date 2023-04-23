The Sector Commander Federal Road Salty Corps Taraba state, Corps Commander Selina Williams, on Sunday alerted the state residents over a fake Linkedin account circulating over the corps ongoing recruitment process.

Williams who disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo explained that the alert became necessary following the wide circulation of the fake account with the name of Corps Marshal Dauda Biu.

According to her, the fake Linkedin account has WhatsApp No, 07069777732, and was intended to defraud innocent members of the public with the guise of offering them employment.

Williams advised interested applicants to visit Frsc verified portal: www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng that the application does not attack any fee.

“Frsc recruitment process is on and there is a fake linkedin account operating on WhatsApp number: 07069777732 under the name Corps Marshal Dauda Biu with the intent to defraud innocent members of the public on the guise of offering them employment.

“I enjoined prospective applicants or members of the public in Taraba to be wary of such fake account and disregard it,” she alerted.

Williams also noted that the corps in synergy with sister security agencies in the state have put in place strategies for a hitch free Eld-el-Fitr 2023 Celebration. She noted that FRSC was committed to guaranteeing Taraba people a safe motoring environment during and after Sallah periods.

The corps commander appealed to motorists to cooperate with the corps by obeying traffic rules and regulations such as, properly fixing and servicing their vehicles meant for long trips to prevent unnecessary breakdown on the road.