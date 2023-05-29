Amb. Oladele Nihi, Vice President West Africa of the Pan-African Youth Union, has urged Nigerian youths to hold Nigeria’s newly sworn-in President, Bola Tinubu, to account.

“Together, with President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and the active participation of the youth, Nigeria can realise its full potential and pave the way for a brighter future for all,” he said.

He equally called on the new administration to prioritise youth inclusivity and the well-being of young people across the country.

“By investing in youth development initiatives, President Tinubu can create an environment where the youth can thrive, unlock their full potential, and actively participate in building a prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Recognising Tinubu’s wealth of experience and astute leadership, Nihi, in a statement made available to newsmen from his Lokoja residence Monday, commended Tinubu’s ascension to the highest office in the land.

He believes that as a “seasoned politician and visionary”, the newly sworn-in President has “the potential to shape Nigeria’s future in significant ways”, particularly when it comes to “the empowerment and engagement of the nation’s vibrant and dynamic youth population”.

The youth ambassador stresses the importance of fostering an inclusive government that actively involves the youth in decision-making processes.

“It is imperative that the voices, aspirations, and concerns of young Nigerians are heard and integrated into the policies and programs designed to drive the nation forward.

“By harnessing the energy, talent, and creativity of the youth, President Tinubu’s administration can ensure that Nigeria flourishes on a foundation of diverse perspectives and collective innovation,” he noted.

In a momentous occasion for Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been inaugurated as the Grand Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, today May 29th, at Eagles Square, Abuja.

