Nigerian skincare entrepreneur, Susan Chanel, talks on ending women skin disorder in Africa

Popular Nigerian entrepreneur and cosmetologist, Susan Chanel, in her move to end African women skin disorder, has continued to make waves with her skincare line of products.

Susan who spoke with Tribune Online explained how she used her beauty line, Susan Chanel Skin Beauty Line, with a clear mandate to make African women beautiful and to restore their confidence and pride was able to make a stand in the skincare Industry.

Susan, a graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), explained that her quest and passion for the cosmetics business prompted her to start a skincare line.

According to her: “I have always had this passion even back at the university. I sold cosmetics to my friends and from room to room in the hostel. I have always had passion for it. If you asked my friends, they would say the same thing. I have always had a dream of going into the cosmetics business because I love good skin and light skinned ladies. I love good skin because good skin makes a good impression.”

The young entrepreneur also revealed that she has also undergone some professional formulation trainings in order to create a clean and sophisticated beauty brand that addresses specific and general consumer concerns, including dark skins, face and body spots, skin discoloration and exfoliation treatments.

She believes nature has more to offer than what already exists in products currently available in the market, which explains why she explores natural ingredients that can nurture, nourish and even repair the skin, and bring true wellness. This belief drives her to produce a unique line of body care products.

Speaking further on the African body disorder and how she plans to make a change, she said: “the average African skin is exposed to different disorders and imperfections due to the nature of our weather, poor diet, poor skincare routine and the quest for perfection with the wrong skin products containing harsh chemicals that can cause damage to the skin.

“At Susan Chanel Skin Beauty Line we are not only interested in making African women beautiful, we are here to restore the confidence and pride in the African woman. As we all know, the skin is the largest and most fragile organ of the body and should be treated with so much care and attention. A beautiful, glowing and flawless skin is the true beauty of a woman.”

As with any other business that comes with the challenge of facing stiff competition from similar brands, Susan believes that having a strong passion, commitment and determination are the keys to keeping afloat in the skincare business.

“Self-discipline is the key and you also need to have passion for what you do. Passion is the basic thing in running a business. If there is no passion, the moment any challenge comes, you would just want to give up.

“I don’t really see anyone as a competitor. Susan Chanel is a brand that stands out amongst others. Our signature products speak for us, so I don’t see anyone as a competitor. The sky is wide for all the birds to fly. Susan Chanel is a unique brand and our clients can testify about us. Our brand is good and we sell authentic products. We don’t sell imitations,” she added.

