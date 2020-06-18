The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three young men in Zion area of Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly taking part in a cult clash leading to the death of one person.

Some members of two rival cult groups clashed in the town on Wednesday evening, where a member of a group was shot dead by the rival gang.

The remains of the deceased were said to have been buried immediately by his group while planning to launch a reprisal attack to avenge the death of their member.

The identity of the member was said to be unknown as at the time of writing this report but Tribune Online gathered the police have exhumed the corpse for investigation purpose.

The source said: “The cult members killed the boy, a member of another rival cult group in Igbokoda and everywhere became tensed.

“The boy and his friend were abducted by the cult group around Larada Street in Igbokoda. His friend escaped with serious injuries but the deceased was not lucky as they shot and hacked him to death in the bush.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident, said the three suspects were in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

” We have commenced an investigation into the matter,” Ikoro stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 587 New Cases, Total Now 17,735

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced that the country has recorded 587 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 17,735… Read Full Story

FG To Concession Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja, Kaduna – Kano Highways, Others

The federal government is determined to outsource repair and maintenance of certain Federal highways, Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, dropped the hint on Wednesday at the National Assembly Joint Committee on Works. The concession arrangement which he called, “Highway Development and Management… Read Full Story

FG, States, LGs Share N547.309bn For May 2020

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Wednesday, at its meeting via Virtual Conferencing, chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, shared to the three tiers of government, a total sum of N547.309 billion as federation… Read Full Story