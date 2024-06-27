The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Brass Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, has uncovered and destroyed 10 illegal crude oil refineries producing approximately 100,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil from Nembe Local Government Area.

The Commanding Officer of Forward Operating Base (FORMOSO), Capt. Ifeanyichukwu Mabeokwu, stated this during an interview with newsmen on Thursday, shortly after the destruction of the illegal refineries.

“My team and I are here to carry out a deactivation operation at this illegally refining site. As you can see, there is a large one with over 10 refining units, cumulatively containing about 80,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil respectively.

“Essentially, the illegal refining site is hidden deep within Nembe Creek, and it took the deployment of high-resolution drones to discover this site.

“Now that it has been discovered, we will do everything possible to ensure that this does not continue to exist. The discovery was made early this morning between 0630 and 0700 hours,” he said.

The Commanding Officer added, “Upon arrival, we found all the ovens still active, indicating they were operating this morning before they fled. I believe they heard the sound of our gunboat and abandoned the site as we arrived; nobody was seen.”

Speaking further, he emphasized that “the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), is committed to maintaining the security and safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“The Navy will continue to create a conducive environment for legitimate businesses to thrive and contribute to the nation’s economic progress.”

He warned those involved in such illegal oil theft activities to desist from these illegitimate businesses, as the Nigerian Navy will not allow them to operate in peace.