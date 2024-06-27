APM Terminals Apapa in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) celebrated the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a lecture on Wednesday.

The lecture, which had in attendance members of the Apapa port and host community, had as its theme “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

The lecture was part of a weeklong celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which included a Walk Against Drugs.

Manager, Health, Safety and Environment for APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo, said the terminal operator partnered with NDLEA to create awareness on the negative effects of illicit drugs on society.

“At APM Terminals, we have a strict policy against the use of illicit drugs by our employees, contractors and truckers who visit the terminal, as this can endanger safe operations. This lecture is a great opportunity to educate the Apapa community and other stakeholders of the negative impact illicit drug use has on individuals, families and communities.

“To battle this scourge, there is a need for evidence-based policies rooted in science, human rights, compassion, and knowledge,” he said.

Uguwagbo added that only through collaboration and prioritizing prevention and treatment can the society fight drug abuse and help people live happy, healthy lives.

Also at the event, NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, Udotong Noah Essien, described drug trafficking and abuse as avenues to crime, waste of human lives and properties and depletion of a nation’s productive workforce.

“It is important we tackle drug abuse prevention through awareness and public education. The NDLEA launched the War Against Drug Trafficking (WADA) to combat drug abuse in the country,” Essien said.

Customs Area Controller, Apapa Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, reiterated the command’s continuous support in the fight against drug trafficking and appealed to stakeholders to support the NDLEA in achieving a drug-free society.

While delivering a lecture at the event, NDLEA Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, Florence Ezeonye, emphasised the importance of investing in sensitization programmes against drug abuse because it has become a major problem to society. She advocated the development of a drug education curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary institutions in the country.

Other stakeholders at the event include the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Commodore Rafiu Oladejo.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, otherwise known as World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

