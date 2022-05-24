Nigerian Idol: Gov Okowa congratulates Progress, promises to do more for youths

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Progress Chukwuyem, describing him as a true son and proud ambassador of the state.

Chukwuyem emerged as the winner of the Reality TV show after defeating fellow finalist, Zadok on Sunday.

Okowa said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, that the 21-year old songwriter, performer and music minister, was impeccable throughout the competition.

He lauded the organisers of the show and the panel of judges for the perfect organisation, leading to the emergence of Chukwuyem.

The winner of the competition, Chukwuyem, hails from Ekwueze-Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor noted that the people of Delta were known for their great exploits in reality shows, having won on several occasions on different platforms, adding that the state was gifted with abundant talents.





Okowa said that his administration had continued to support youths with talents to realise their potential, stressing that news like Chukwuyem’s would continue to inspire him to do more for them.

“As a state, we are very delighted that our son, Progress Chukwuyem, won the #NigerianIdol Season 7 competition.

“He has portrayed the Delta character of true patriotism and worthy ambassador of the state, especially with the re-orientation of our youths, through our various schemes and programmes, which have been acknowledged as highly meaningful and successful.

“As a government, we will continue to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and we are glad that Chukwuyem has added to our pride.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I thank Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians that supported our son Chukwuyem, to clinch the prize money, as the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.

“Indeed, beyond the prize, Chukwuyem reached greatness with his God-given talent and distinguished himself as a role model and we are very happy to have him bring honour to our state,” Okowa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show started with 12 top contestants who emerged from the preliminary stage.

It premiered on Feb. 6, with the weekly shows covering the auditions that led to the theatre week, before the commencement of the live shows in March.

