Nigerian elite self-centered, not bothered about masses’ welfare ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his grouse against the Nigerian elite, saying that he criticizes them for being self-centred rather than being concerned about the welfare of the people.

Speaking at a luncheon after commissioning infrastructural projects undertaken by the Katsina State government on Thursday in the state capital, he lamented what he called the selfish attitude of many Nigerians, counselling that if they think more of the people, things will be much better in the country.

The President regretted the amount of resources that went to waste instead of being used for the provision of infrastructure under previous administrations, during which time, he recalled a barrel of crude oil sold consistently for $100.

While drawing a comparison between 1999/2015 and 2015/2023, Buhari stated: “Our elites did not put their heads together in the years past in order to move the country forward. They were very selfish.

“I insist that they should think of the country more than themselves. By doing so, they can join forces for the good of the country.”

The President affirmed that security and economy are the core essence of government, saying that citizens do not care how they are realized.

He said: “But I can’t complain because I asked for it.”

Buhari commended Governor Aminu Masari for his administration’s infrastructure drive amid scarce resources, describing the effort as worthy of emulation.

President Buhari, who inspected and commissioned developmental projects in health, education, and road infrastructure, extoled Masari for silently growing the State, with effective management of resources.

Some of the projects he commissioned include Kofar Kaura Underpass, Kofar Kwaya Underpass, Kofar Kaura Water Works, Katsina State Internal Revenue House, Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute by the Ministry of Aviation, Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa and Katsina State General Hospital.





The President, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina, which has reached 90 per cent completion in the Government Reserved Area.

Speaking earlier, Masari disclosed that despite the problems induced by Covid-19 and other economic challenges, his administration was able to expend about N358 billion on key services such as salaries, pension, health and tertiary institutions.

He said: “Despite all these, however, the State Government has been consistent in

the payment of salaries, pension, overhead costs to Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as other Social Services such as Medical Assistance to Patients educational assistance to Students from Universities and other tertiary institutions within and outside the country, assistance to Mosques, Islamiyya Schools and other religious organizations across the 34 Local Government Areas.

“The highlight of the expenditure incurred in one key area of responsibility indicates that the present administration has from 2015 to 2022 expended over N195.0Billion in the payment of salaries and allowances to Civil Servants and Political Office holders, about N34.0Billion in the payment of Pension and Gratuity to retired workers, about N36.0 Billion in the payment of Overhead and Running Costs to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the State Government, about N82.0Billion to cater for other recurrent expenditure such as training of workers, official trips, repairs and rehabilitation of vehicles and buildings as well as about N14.0Billion on Social Services.

“Verifiable record indicates that by 2022 ending the State Government has expended the sum of N357,927,829,790.87 on the above mentioned purposes.”

The governor spoke on rehabilitation and up upgrade of the existing Hospitals around the state for the provision of effective healthcare services to the people noting for instance that the upgrade of General Hospitals Katsina, Funtua and Daura were completed at the cost of over N2.5 billion.

“So far about One Billion, Three Hundred and Seventy Million Naira (N1.37 Billion) was injected into the Contributory Healthcare Services with capitation disbursement to accredited Primary Healthcare Facilities in the sum of N1,219,648,640.00 and fees for services which were paid to Secondary Healthcare Facilities in the sum of N152,947,332.66,” Masari added.

He expressed gratitude to the President and the federal government for various interventions given to Katsina State

such as Bailout Funds “which at inception assisted the State Government to swiftly settle all outstanding entitlements of workers in the State.”