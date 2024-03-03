A young Nigerian, Hammed Kayode Alabi, has secured $5,000 in seed to create an edtech platform that democratises access to 21st-century skills for young people in underserved communities across Africa.

The funding forms part of the prize for coming second during the 16-week Western Union Foundation Fellowship powered by the Watson Institute which started in September 2023.

Throughout the programme, fellows had the opportunity to access seed funding to further develop their ventures.

After the completion of the programme, Alabi clinched the second prize based on his outstanding performance, dedication, and involvement during the fellowship.

He told newsmen that his mission when joining the fellowship was to scale his social innovation, the Skill2Rural Bootcamp, an initiative of the Kayode Alabi Leadership and Career Initiative aimed at helping young people in underserved communities like slums, rural areas, and internally displaced persons camps to develop essential life and 21st-century skills.

He noted that his vision includes employing interactive and regenerative AI to power the platform, adding that the idea has been brewing since 2020 but the onset of COVID-19 prevented him from conducting in-person boot camps.

The plan includes developing the Skill2Rural Bootcamp edtech platform with the ambitious goal of reaching 1 million young people by 2030.

He also noted that he and his team had devised open and free digital resources to empower young people in rural areas with 21st-century knowledge and tools, adding that he also plans to repurpose abandoned buildings in underserved communities into innovation centers.

Following his participation in the Western Union Foundation Fellowship, Alabi was among the 15 chosen to join the London Business School (LBS) Launchpad programme, which had a 15% selection rate.

The pre-accelerator programme assists some of London’s most promising entrepreneurial minds in turning their ideas into viable products.

Previous participants of the LBS Launchpad programme have progressed to join the highly esteemed incubator at the London Business School, secure funding from local venture capitalists, and receive invitations to European startup conferences.

Alabi aspires to follow in their footsteps as he strives to reach millions through his initiative globally.