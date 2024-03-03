Hoodlums broke into a government storage facility in Gwagwa town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), owned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), looting stored food items in the process.

It was gathered that the said youths, in their numbers, broke into the warehouse located around the Tasha area of the community around 7 am, looting bags of maize and grain.

A resident, Jaafar Aminu, disclosed to newsmen that the looting continued unrestrained till 9 am, as according to him, some residents from neighbouring Jiwa and Karmo towns trooped towards the site with the intention of partaking in the looting.

He said the situation caused a gridlock on the Gwagwa-Karmo road, which leads to the Dei-Dei and Jabi axes, respectively, alleging that he left the location with bruises.

Another resident, Christopher Agbo, said the looters did not spare even protectors used to barricade the site as they picked anything deemed useful from the warehouse.

It would be recalled that the warehouse was also looted during the COVID-19 lockdown. Grain bags as well as pumping machines meant for intervention were stolen from the site by the looters.

After raiding the store, the rampaging youths headed towards Idu Industrial Estate, an area that hosts warehouses owned by individuals and the government.

However, when contacted for clarification on the matter, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “It’s the NEMA warehouse that was looted; the situation is under control.”.