The 3rd Division Nigerian Army headquarters has inaugurated a General Court Martial at Rhino Officers Mess, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State, to try officers and soldiers who have been indicted for their involvement in various misconducts.

Speaking at the inauguration, the President of the General Court Martial, Brigadier General Liafis Bello mni, emphasised the importance of discipline, regimentation, and professionalism within the Nigerian Army. He added that convening a court at the appropriate time underscores the need to ensure compliance with the Military Justice system.

Brigadier General Bello, while reading the convening order of the court, noted that all proceedings of the court would be guided by the principles of natural justice, equity, and fairness. He urged the ministers in the temple of justice to remain committed to the goal of unhindered justice and fairness for all.

The lead prosecution and Acting Deputy Director Legal Services 3 Division, Major Aminu Mansur Mairuwa, emphasized the significance of the Court Martial in enforcing discipline, professionalism, and regimentation in the execution of military duties.

He disclosed that an officer and 16 soldiers would face trial in the General Court Martial for offenses related to murder, arms dealing, and other serious charges.

Major Mansur said the action underscores the Nigerian Army’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability among its personnel in compliance with international best practices and the rule of law.

The Judge Advocate, Major Nasir Abdullahi, on his part, stated that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its dedication to upholding the values of discipline and professionalism. He added that the General Court Martial, as convened, serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military authority, especially 3 Division, to justice and integrity within the military ranks.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barrister Azi Aware, commended the Nigerian Army for using internal mechanisms such as the General Court Martial to check the excesses of erring personnel. He added that this approach would boost the confidence of the public in the ability of the military to professionally protect law-abiding citizens.

He further commended the GOC 3 Div/Commander OPSH for taking the bold step towards ensuring that unlawful conducts were sanctioned. He also assured the association’s support towards the timely trial of the accused persons and the quick dispensation of justice.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration and swearing-in of the President 3 Div General Court Martial, Judge Advocate, and other court officials.