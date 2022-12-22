Nigerian Army donates solar-powered borehole to Rigwechongo community in Plateau​​

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, has donated a solar-powered borehole to the Rigwechingo community in the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Major General Ali, in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for 3 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Ishaku Takwa, commended the level of cooperation enjoyed by troops from communities on the Plateau.

He pointed out that the donation of the borehole was aimed at addressing one of the critical needs of the rural dwellers and demonstrating the goodwill of the Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven in their bids to support the return of all displaced persons to their ancestral communities.

According to him, the desire to sink the borehole was also conceived following a request by the leadership of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) towards supporting the OTU RIGWE 2022 socio-cultural celebration, an event used to solicit support from dignitaries to provide basic needs to aid the resettlement of displaced communities within the Irigwe Chiefdom.

He warned the people against harboring criminal elements and urged the beneficiaries to jealously protect and maintain the facility to serve them better and to join hands together to resist any act capable of reversing the peace enjoyed by the people of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the Irigwe Development Association, Prince Robert Ashi Dodo, appreciated the GOC/Commander OPSH for the kind gesture and described the GOC as a man of his word who has taken a personal interest in the peace and security of the people.

Also speaking at the event, the Paramount Ruler of the Irigwe Chiefdom, the Braa Ngwe Rigwe, Rev Ronku Aka Rtd, said the people of the Irigwe Chiefdom would always remember the name of General Ali for his good intentions of always supporting communities with basic amenities.

He prayed for God’s protection, more wisdom, and the good health of the GOC/Commander. “He who gives water has given life; we shall continue to remember our God for the numerous good things he has done for us,” he said.

