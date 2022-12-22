‘Celebrities and divorce have been like siamese twins this year,’ reactions trail Baskemouth’s marriage crash

Nigerians on social media have been reacting differently to the news of the marriage crash between popular comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth and his wife of 12 years, Elsie.

Basketmouth earlier on Thursday took to Facebook to announce that he has parted ways with his wife with whom they shared 3 children.

The development has, however, generated reactions on social media with some users wondering the reasons why celebrity marriages keep hitting the rock this year.

Notable figures such as Funke Akindele, Charity Eke, Oritsefemi, Korra Obidi, and Yewande Adekoya, among others have had their fair share in the ugly trend of marriage crashes among celebrities this year.

Celebrities and divorce have been like Siamese twins this year. Basketmouth has just announced his own divorce. Na wa o. — Tunde Ososanya (@TundeOsosanya) December 22, 2022

Another user, @tha_real_fungi tweeted, “Celebrity and failed marriages are synergistic and inevitable….”

“They don turn divorce into a trend. This is the third one this month.” @Oyinda44 opined.

In his reaction @Ola_Ayeni_ said, “Many celebrity marriages are fraught with divorces because most of the time they marry that public image or “expectation” and not the real person that is behind the mask.

Expressing a contrary opinion, another user, @ Aunty_Chinny, stated that, although divorces among celebrities are fast becoming the order of the day, but that is not enough reason not to give love a trial, adding that the concept of love is a beautiful thing.

Hmm 🤔 So Comedian Basketmouth has announced end of marriage to his wife, Elsie…..I really don’t know what is happening to this Celebrities and their Marriages but My dear Singles I want to Tell you all not to look at this people…See ehn Marriage is beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/8U3f7hHvs8 — BBnaija Updates 😁😁 (@Aunty_Chinny) December 22, 2022

The fact that some celebrities are divorced doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be optimistic about love or marriage, some parents have been married for more than 30 years and the union is still intact. — OTUNBA 🇨🇦 (@ManLikeIcey) December 22, 2022





“Some of you see a celebrity’s marriage ending and decide there and then that you’ve given up on marriage. How did you make them your standard? You don’t usually have a mind of your own? You don’t have any family/friends marriages that are working?” @Idongesit Uduehe tweeted.

Before going their separate ways, the couple who tied the knot back in 2010 have 3 children namely, Janella, Jason and Maya Okpocha together.