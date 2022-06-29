Nigerian Army celebration day holds in Owerri

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday said that this year’s annual Nigerian Army Celebration Day (NADCEL) would hold in Owerri, Imo State Capital from 1st to 6th July.

Briefing Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the activities lined up for the event at the Army Headquarters, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Anthony Omozojeh, disclosed that this year’s NADCEL with the theme: “Repositioning the Nigerian Army in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges” was also intended to celebrate the Nigerian Army’s achievements and also showcase their operational activities.

According to the Army boss, it would as well showcase its transformational strides in innovation, development, civil-military cooperation research and technological advancement. which marked the 159th year of the Nigerian Army’s existence since its formation.

“The annual event is to commemorate the day the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War broke out when the very first shot that commenced the war was fired at Garkem in the present-day Cross Rivers State.

“The date is set aside by the Nigerian Army to remind us about our past and the need to employ tactful and mediatory conflict resolution approaches rather than resorting to armed conflict.

” It also reminds us of the ‘No victor, no vanquished’ slogan at the end of the civil war underscoring the need to promote national unity, peace and cohesion strengthened by our diversities.

The Army Chief said that the week-long NADCEL was, therefore, an important annual event in the calendar of the Nigerian Army due to its significance to National security, peace and unity of the country.

According to him, “It also offers the Nigerian Army an opportunity to take stock, assess its performance, interface with the public, and set goals for the succeeding year with a view to maintaining a highly professional Army, well trained, combat-ready and effectively positioned to perform its constitutional roles.

The celebration is also aimed at protecting the Army as a development instrument of national unity, and integration and as well highlighting the achievements, capabilities and positive corporate image and reputation of the Nigerian Army.





Highlights of the event include special Jumma’at Prayers, which would take place this Friday in all Nigerian Army Formations and units to be followed by a Golf Tournament at Arsenal Golf Club, Owerri on Saturday 2nd while an Interdenominational Service would also be held across the Nigerian Army formations and units on Sunday, free medical outreaches in all units and formations.

He said that the event would be wrapped up with a grand finale, on Wednesday 6th July at Heroes Square, Owerri while the Grand Finale would feature the exhibition of Nigerian Army Research and Development Projects, presentation of COAS commendation awards to deserving officers and soldiers and regimental military parades, static display and combat equipment march past.

The Nigerian Army, saddled with the constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation had a rich history dating back to 1863 when Lieutenant Glover of the Royal Navy organised 18 indigenes of Northern Nigeria into a local force known as the “Glover Hausas”.

The local force went through several stages of metamorphosis and eventually became part of a larger Military body established by Lord Fredrick Lugard in 1900 known as the West African Frontier Force (WAFF).

Since then, the force went through several transformational stages with consequent changes in nomenclature namely the Nigerian Regiment, Queen’s Own Nigerian Regiment, and Nigerian Military Force, before adopting its current name, the Nigerian Army.

