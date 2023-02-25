Biola Azeez, Ilorin.

Media crew of the African Independent Television (AIT) on presidential election monitoring in Kwara state, Femi Akobi (Reporter) and Kunle (cameraman) have been involved in a lone auto crash.

The TRIBUNE Newspapers gathered that the accident occured at Eleyin community along Omu Aran-Ilorin road, as the car somersaulted.

It was also gathered that the black jeep they were traveling was somersaulted twice after running into a pothole.

“The vehicle skidded off the road and until it was stopped by big tree.

“No life was lost in the accident as the vehicle’s two occupants worked out alive”.