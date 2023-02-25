Senatorial candidate of the Accord party in Oyo South, Mr Idris Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has called for enhanced security presence for the 2023 general elections and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He made the call after casting his vote at about 9:38 am on Saturday in the company of his wife, Mrs Abisola Kola-Daisi, at Unit 2, Ward 2 polling unit at Ile Adepo, in the Ita-Baale/Ogboriefon area of Ibadan North-East Local Government Area.

While expressing satisfaction with the pace and coordination of the voting process, he called for more security personnel to protect both the process and INEC agents.

He went on to further restate his confidence in the people’s support of his candidacy, adding that he looks forward to victory at the end of the polls.

Meanwhile, his father and Bashorun of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Daisi, equally cast his vote at polling unit SW7 of Ward 8 at the Magara-Iyaganku in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area around 12:08 pm.

The revered industrialist led members of his family, including some of his other children and grandchildren, to cast their votes at the polling unit.

