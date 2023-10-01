On Sunday, the Oluwo of Iwo Land, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, urged those portraying Nigeria in a negative light to reconsider their approach, emphasising that true patriots do not deny their origin.

The monarch made this plea in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibrah’m, over the weekend.

He remarked, ‘I strongly beseech all of us to support our leaders. No patriot will deny his or her origin. Can you tell me you grew old the same day you were born?’ he queried.

The statement further added: ‘Sometimes, we reminisce about our teenage years and smile.

Our reflection might encompass funny things we’ve improved on or certain mistakes we made.

In such situations, we derive strength from the areas of improvement while we work harder to have a better tomorrow.’

‘Although we gained our independence relatively quickly, our emancipation cannot be reversed. Nigeria, as a country of diverse combinations, should leverage this diversity to strengthen itself by speaking in unison to address our weaknesses and improve our strengths.’

‘I have a royal conviction that Nigeria will be great. Let us express optimism in Nigeria even if we are not pleased with her leaders.

At 63, we can still strive and create new hope for an aspiring generation.’

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…