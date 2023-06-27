Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, on Monday, doled out millions of naira to his subjects as a gesture for celebration of this year’s Eid-el- Kabir festival.

While doling out the cash in his palace, the monarch said, “With this money, people can buy things for their family. We’ve seen some people with businesses that are not more than N10,000. So, this money will go a long way in helping them.”

“We want to help our people no matter how small we can. We spent millions this morning and it is just to make the people happy in this time of subsidy removal. ”

“The government can not do everything. So we are trying to create palliative for our people until the government comes up with their palliative.

He also charged them to celebrate the event moderately without going beyond their capacity. The money will go a long way in helping people of the community to have a memorable celebration.

The royal family stressed that, “I want to appeal to our Muslim brothers to celebrate this festival within their capacity. They should not go beyond what they can afford just to satisfy some people.

“We are not unaware of the hardship facing small scale businesses resulting from the fuel subsidy removal. As a father, my priority is my people. I will ensure they are properly cared for. They are my people and I am their servant”

The monarch who expressed that, the current state of economy is biting and unbearable, charged Nigerians to be patient with the current administration under Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu saying, he would right all past wrongs that have been befalling the country in the past.

He described removal of subsidy as a good development for the advancement of the country and assured that, in no distance time, things would normalise.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE