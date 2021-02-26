Nigeria yet to launch plan to implement UNGPs business and human rights framework

Despite being one of the 12 countries that promoted the United Nations Guiding Principles UNGPs, on Business and Human Rights in 2011, Nigeria is yet to launch its own National Action Plan to implement the provisions of the framework.

Auwal Ibrahim Musa, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC, disclosed this in Port Harcourt during a one-day policy colloquium on Human Rights and Business in the Extractive Industries: Shrinking and Shifting Civic Space.

He explained that under the Protect, Respect and Remedy framework of the UNGPs, states have a duty to protect human rights, businesses are expected to respect the “entire spectrum of internationally recognized human rights” wherever they operate, to avoid infringing on the human rights of others adding that affected people need to be able to seek redress through effective judicial and non-judicial grievance mechanisms as set out by the third pillar of the guiding principles.

He, however, lamented that in Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta region, there have been, for several years now, major confrontations between citizens and the Nigerian government security forces, that resulted in extra-judicial executions, arbitrary detentions, and draconian restrictions on their rights to freedom of expression, association, and assembly.

“These violations of civil and political rights have been committed principally in response to protests about the activities of the multinational companies that produce Nigeria’s oil,” Musa declared.

He posited that the identified crises were often interlaced by several acts of criminality and several horrendous acts during which people have been killed, many suffered bodily harm and injuries, communities attacked, people displaced, properties destroyed, and livelihoods lost.

The CISLAC boss stated; “It is thus important to identify and hold responsible parties to account and to ensure that justice is served for those who have been disenfranchised. A system and mechanism for identifying victims, for verifying claims, and for addressing justice issues including compensations must be put in place.”

He added; “And as this crisis is very evidently the result of the inability of the state to protect citizens and ensure their well-being, the state must bear the responsibility for compensating and rehabilitating victims, and resettling and rebuilding destroyed communities.

“Under the Protect, Respect and Remedy framework of the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs), states have a duty to protect human rights, businesses are expected to respect the entire spectrum of internationally recognized human rights wherever they operate, to avoid infringing on the human rights of others, and affected people need to be able to seek redress through effective judicial and non-judicial grievance mechanisms as set out by the third pillar of the Guiding Principles.”

In his remarks at the colloquium, Constant Tchona, Country Director, OXFAM, who partnered with CISLAC in organising the programme said the colloquium was organized to commemorate the 2021 International Social Justice day.

He said the immediate objectives of the colloquium included; to promote the participation of vulnerable citizens especially those in host communities affected by the operations of multi-national companies as it affects environmental issues and climate change and seeks the support of the government to make a commitment towards protecting the rights of citizens especially the vulnerable.

Others are to create a platform where citizens, human right defenders, lawyers and the authorities can freely have courageous conversations on issues of social division, human rights violation/abuse and exclusion within the Nigeria state.

To promote active citizenship through mobilization and awareness creation on right issues, compliant mechanism, and human rights channels.

Tchona stated; “this year’s social justice day commemorates efforts by the international community to search for solutions to achieve sustainable development, poverty eradication, the promotion of full employment and decent work, universal social protection, gender equality and access to social well-being and justice for all.

“Consequently, it aims at fostering dialogue with member states and relevant UN institutions and other stakeholders on actions needed to overcome the digital divide, provide decent work opportunities, and protect labour, open civic space and promote human rights in this modern era of digital technologies.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria yet to launch plan