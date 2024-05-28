Federal Government and United Nations (UN) have launched the states action plans on durable solutions to internal displacement in Nigeria, in furtherance of their commitment to ending internal displacement in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

ALSO READ: Nigeria witnesses longest unbroken democracy, legislative practice — NASS Spokesmen

Speaking during the launch which took place at the Presidential Villa, UN Assistant Secretary General, and Special Adviser on Solutions to Internal Displacement, Robert Piper.

“We will stand behind you. Let me reiterate our commitment on behalf of the United Nations, we will keep supporting on the ground.

“We will help rally donors; we will chase missing partners; we will celebrate your successes.”

According to him, the Action Plans, according to him, are anchored in international standards and the Kampala Convention; driven by real political leadership; and are geared to mobilize development investments.

“The plans you launch today provide a model of how governments can take responsibility for ending displacement. The plans recognise that displaced people can choose between going back home, properly integrating where they are right now or relocating elsewhere in the country,” Piper explained.

In his remarks, Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, emphasised the need to invest to build communities.

He said: “We must invest in sustainable development, education, and economic opportunities to build resilient communities.

“By doing so, we not only address the immediate needs of the displaced but also create a foundation for a more stable and prosperous future.”

He noted that the launch of the State Action Plans was meant to craft solutions that would outlive the present generation and offer future generations a place of hope, a home for all, and a land of opportunity where dreams could be pursued without worry.

“As we launch these State Action Plans, let us commit to collaborative efforts that transcend borders and political divides.

“Let us harness the strength of our partnerships, both local and international, to bring about lasting change. The task ahead is immense, but with determination, unity, and a clear vision, we can make a profound difference.”

On her part, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed commended the governments of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe for their actions to scale up solution pathways in their state action plans, noting that achieving durable solutions is a priority for both Nigeria and for the United Nations secretary general.

“Finding durable solutions to internal displacement is central to achieving the sustainable development goals in Nigeria and beyond, and they must become an integral part of development plans in areas affected by forced displacement,” said the Deputy Secretary-General.

She emphasized that durable solutions required long term investments in infrastructure, education, health care, as well as in security and the enablers social contract with the people.

Mohammed added that “Our joint efforts must offer the promise of inclusive governance, human dignity, and a world where we leave no one behind.”

Also speaking, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Richard Montgomery, who spoke on behalf of the informal North-East Ambassador Group, emphasised that the group shared a collective interest in government’s efforts to bring peace to the North-East.

“We stand in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration. As regards the durable solutions to internal displacement in the North-east, Montgomery noted, “No one country has the answer. We must join hands to ensure sustainable solutions to internally displaced persons (IDPs) issues in Nigeria.”

Some of the digntaries who attended the launch are: Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, among others.