A coalition of civil society organisations operating in Nigeria has commended Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for his exemplary leadership and remarkable achievements in various sectors, particularly agriculture and infrastructure development.

The North Central Transformation Ambassadors, at a press conference held in Abuja, praised Governor Bago’s administration for its commitment to transforming the state’s economy and improving the lives of citizens.

In his address, the convener of the group, Dauda Yakubu, said the governor’s innovative approach to governance has made Niger State a model state in the north-central region.

Yakubu added that the governor has brought about a new era of development and prosperity in the entire zone, highlighted by his transparency, accountability, and integrity.

”Since assuming office, Governor Bago has hit the ground running, taking governance to unprecedented heights. His few months in office have been nothing short of remarkable. Beyond mere enthusiasm, he has translated his vision into tangible action, expending extraordinary energy to address long-standing challenges that have plagued the state for years,” the statement said.

”Governor Bago’s leadership has been marked by a clear vision and goal for a “Transformative Niger” by being focused on providing social amenities, a sustainable economy, good governance, and urban renewal. One of the most remarkable facets of Governor Bago’s leadership, which has distinguished him as a singular exception among his peers, is his unwavering dedication to infrastructure development.

”As the empirical evidence now attests, roads that were previously inaccessible have undergone significant rehabilitation, thereby establishing vital connections between remote communities and substantially enhancing the ease of movement for residents. This strategic emphasis on infrastructure has not only augmented connectivity but has also catalysed economic growth and measurably improved the overall standard of living for the populace of Niger State.

“His unrelenting commitment to progress and development has yielded concrete and tangible outcomes that have positively impacted the lives of the people in Niger State, leaving an indelible mark on their well-being and prosperity. From infrastructure to social welfare, Governor Bago’s administration has consistently demonstrated an unshakeable resolve to prioritise the welfare and prosperity of Nigerlites, thereby setting a new paradigm for exemplary leadership.

”It was astounding to the North Central Transformation Ambassadors to learn of his actions towards the fuel subsidy removal. In response to the removal of fuel subsidies, Governor Bago’s administration awarded a contract for the purchase of 200 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to provide free transportation to students and at a subsidised rate for civil servants. This initiative has alleviated the burden of transportation costs for the citizens, especially students and civil servants, demonstrating the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

”Furthermore, Governor Bago has prioritised education and healthcare, recognising these sectors as crucial pillars for the advancement of any society. His administration has invested significantly in revamping educational institutions, ensuring that the youth of Niger State have access to quality education and the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

”His exceptional endeavours in the realm of security have also garnered considerable attention. Governor Bago’s innovative community-centric approach has yielded phenomenal results over time, effectively mitigating the youth restiveness that once imperilled Minna.

”Furthermore, Governor Bago has consistently demonstrated unwavering support for agriculture and rural development, recognising the pivotal role they play in empowering local communities and ensuring food security. It’s no news anymore that Niger State has attracted over a billion dollars in agricultural business investments since the inception of his administration in 2023.

“Through strategic investments in agricultural infrastructure and the provision of support to farmers, his administration has significantly bolstered the agricultural sector, thereby stimulating economic growth, fostering a sense of pride and self-sufficiency among the people of Niger State, and contributing substantially to the state’s food security.”

The group further said Governor Bago’s leadership has brought hope and renewed confidence to the people of Niger State, urging him to continue his good work.

While calling on other state governors to emulate Governor Bago’s leadership model, which they described as “people-centred and development-oriented,” Yakubu called on Nigerlites and indeed the entire North-Central region to continue to support the governor.

