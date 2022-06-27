Nigeria sinking, something needs to be done to salvage it, says actor Okunnu

Comic Yoruba actor, Wale Akorede, otherwise known as Okunnu has lamented the poor state of things in the country, particularly as prices of commodities continue to stay high.

Worried by the insecurity also pervading every part of the country, Okunnu in a video shared on his Instagram page called out political leaders and urged them to salvage the situation and rescue the country.

Okunnu who insisted the video was not meant to create comic relief as he’s known for, stressed that with the way Nigeria continues to sink and its people suffering, something has to be done to return the country to the path of prosperity.

He claimed that Nigerian leaders destroyed the country and are not bothered about the well-being of its citizens as long as their bread remained buttered.

Livid Okunnu continued to rant: “Let me make it abundantly clear, “We are seeing a finished Nigeria and those who should rise to the occasion seem unbothered. What we hear now is the 2023 elections and who becomes this and that. We must continue to speak truth to power to save Nigeria from sinking.”

Nigeria, according to Okunnu is finished, insisting that nothing good appears to be coming out of the country as of today.

