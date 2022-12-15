Nigeria seeks technical assistance from IMO to upgrade MAN to university

The Federal Ministry of Transportation on Thursday said that Nigeria is seeking technical cooperation with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to upgrade the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) into a degree-awarding institution.

Disclosing this on Thursday during the 2022 Graduation Ceremony of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye explained that the Federal Government is also seeking support from the IMO to the Academy in securing the STCW Convention-requiring sea time onboard foreign-going ships for her teaming cadets.

According to the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, “On behalf of my humble self, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and the Nigerian Maritime Stakeholders, I wish to congratulate the 2022 graduating Cadets, the Rector and entire Staff of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria for this momentous occasion in the life of these Cadets and the Maritime Industry. The Federal Ministry of Transportation joins the Academy in this celebration.

“It is pertinent to note that great benefits await you all as graduate Cadets in the maritime sector in Nigeria and the world at large.This great feat is being achieved through adherence to regulations and guidelines emanating from IMO Conventions and Protocols, which ushered in advance technology in the marine industry.

“I also wish to express my appreciation to the lecturers that have imparted so much on these Cadets, including those that worked behind the scenes to make these Cadets what they are today, their labour of love will never be forgotten.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is heart warming to note that Nigeria has enjoyed IMO Technical Assistance in the area of capacity training. It is equally worthy of note, that there is the need to seek greater technical cooperation between the IMO and Nigeria to enhance our capacity to meet the significantly increasing demands for maritime education and training in Nigeria; these needs includes but not limited to the following:

“Support from the IMO in further training of the Academy`s instructors/lecturers and other

personnel; Support from the IMO to the Academy in Securing the STCW Convention-required for sea time onboard foreign-going ships for her teaming cadets;





“Technical Assistance from the IMO in converting the Academy from Diploma to Degree-awarding institution; Using the Academy as a sales-point for IMO books and publications in high demand by trainees; and Greater involvement of the Academy with the IMO`s seminars/conferences/workshops and other activities.

“Once again, I congratulate all the Cadets and sincerely thank you all for coming and reassure you of the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to work with MAN in ensuring a better Academy.”

The Graduation Ceremony witnessed goodwill messages from the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) President, Captain Tajudeen Alao; Chairman, Starzs Investments Company Limited, Engineer Greg Ogbeifun; President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, Mfon Usoro; Chairman, Shipowners Forum, Barrister Magreth Orakwusi; Secretary General, Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Abuja MoU), Captain Sunday Umoren amongst other maritime stakeholders.

In all, 233 Cadets graduated from the Academy with Mesaiyete Taofiq Omotayo emerging as the Best All Round Graduating Cadet.

In his presentation, the Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd) urged the Cadets to be good ambassadors of the Academy. He also promised not to rest on his oars in ensuring that the Academy ranks among leading institutions in the world.

The Rector also took time to take seated guest on a memory lane of where the Academy was before and where it is today.

“The management since we came in have been able to stop frivolities. We let people know that this is a citadel of learning, not a business center. When staff misbehaves, we set up panel and we send the decisions to the governing council for decisions to be taken.

“We have also let people know that the Institution is not a cash cow and funds that are hiterto, wasted in frivolities are now being used to develop the Academy.

“When I came in, we battled with failing standard of training, over bloated cadets’ environment, demoralized manpower, infrastructure decay, poor maintenance of facilities, dearth of teaching aides, makeshift library facility without relevant book of reference. However, we have been able to turn that around in the last five years,” Commodore Duja Effedua stated.

Three of the best graduating Cadets got immediate employment/scholarships with Starzs Investments Company while Bricks Nigeria Limited also took two of the most disciplined Cadets for immediate employment.