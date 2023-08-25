Nigeria is on the brink of losing 20,000 barrels of crude oil per day as protesters from Ugborodo, Deghele, and Ugboegungun, who are the host communities of the Otumara Flow Station in Delta State operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), have gained entrance into the oil and gas facility.

This is coming following the expiration of the 48 hours handed to SPDC on Wednesday when the peaceful protest began over the alleged SPDC’s illegality against the spirit of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by refusing to engage the host communities’ Otumara Host Community Trust of the three communities.

Our correspondent, who was at the flow station on Thursday, the second day of the protest, however, exclusively gathered on Friday evening that the protesters gained entrance into the facility at exactly 5:00 p.m. on Friday when the 48-hour ultimatum expired.

One of the leaders of the Ugborodo community, Mr Alex Eyengho, confirmed the occupation of the SPDC facility by the protesters to our correspondent as of 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The video footage he sent to our correspondent also corroborated his claim.

“The protesters are right now inside the Shell facility, after the expiration of the 48-hour ultimatum.

“Report it. Quote me. For now, the protesters are still holding back from shutting down the facility,” he noted.

He, however, admonished Nigerian troops keeping vigil at the facility to exercise caution or be ready to kill the peaceful but resilient protesters.

“I dare say that the security agencies should not try anything stupid, except they are ready to kill thousands of protesters and people of Ugborodo, Deghele and Ugboegungun, who are the host communities of the Otumara Shell facility

“The 48-hour ultimatum expired at exactly 5:00 p.m. today, and the protesters gained access shortly after,” he reiterated.

When asked if operations at the facility would be shut down and what the attitude of the Nigerian troops manning the yard had been, he said: “We are peacefully waiting for Shell, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and his Gas counterpart.





“SPDC authorities are saying they are willing to fly to Otumara tomorrow morning, together with the NUPRC.

“This is beyond the soldier’s ability to resist, except they want to have corpses of all kinds on the Escravos river.”

Recall that the three communities had jointly come under the Otumara Host Community Trust to interface with NUPRC as stipulated in the PIA, whose implementation is community-based.

A similar face-off is also pending between the Ugborodo Federated Communities, also in Warri South West Local Government Area, which have come together to form the Ikpere Host Community Trust in the implementation of the PIA.

SPDC and Chevron Nigeria Ltd. (CNL) have also been accused of playing hide and seek with their host communities and refusing to interface with them.

It will be recalled that indigenes of the aggrieved communities stormed the Security House Boat of SPDC Otumara Flow Station on Thursday with banners bearing various inscriptions, during which they gave SPDC a 48-hour ultimatum, effective Wednesday, August 23, to accede to their demand, following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier handed down to the company.

The angry protesters were closely monitored by the SPDC security details as well as the Eghare-Aja of Ugborodo Federated Communities, Eghare-Daniel Uwawah, and Mr. Isaac Botosan, among others.

Some of their brandished banners had inscriptions such as “On Otumara Host Community Development Trust, OHCDT, we stand” and “We want the Petroleum Industrial Act to be given to us as Otumara Host Community Development Trust, OHCDT.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mali, Burkina Faso deploy warplanes to Niger Republic, meet on response to ECOWAS military threat

AMID mounting pressure by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to restore civilian rule in the Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and…

FG appoints 11 new CMDs for federal medical facilities

Federal Government has appointed 11 new Medical Directors for the Federal Government established Medical Facilities in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Biggie pulls another twist, introduces 4 new housemates

During the Sunday live eviction show of BBNaija, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled a new twist that…

Employment racketeering at FCC

IF there was any scintilla of doubt that the civil/public service in the country is a cesspit of corruption, the recent scandalous revelations of…

Messi becomes most decorated footballer after winning record 44 titles

Following his Leagues Cup title wins with Inter Miami, Argentina captain and World Cup winner, Lionel Messi has..