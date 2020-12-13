Nigeria records 418 new COVID-19 cases, total now 73,175

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 418 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 73,175.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 13th of December 2020, 418 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 73,175 cases have been confirmed, 66,090 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 418 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (113), FCT (86), Abia (47), Kaduna (39), Rivers (27), Katsina (22), Benue (14), Oyo (13), Kano (12), Enugu (8), Edo (7), Imo (7), Bauchi (6), Ebonyi (6), Ogun (6), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos24,9521,28223,439231
FCT8,4241,9536,38388
Plateau3,997773,88634
Kaduna3,8674913,32947
Oyo3,7603433,37245
Rivers3,1511872,90460
Edo2,737432,581113
Ogun2,3281712,12433
Kano1,9041171,73156
Delta1,829431,73749
Ondo1,751861,62441
Enugu1,363231,31921
Kwara1,2261201,07630
Katsina1,1971631,01024
Gombe1,06910893625
Ebonyi1,06101,03130
Abia9732693710
Osun9621093121
Bauchi8083076414
Borno7581770536
Imo6882165512
Nasarawa56222432513
Benue5154446011
Bayelsa4696038821
Ekiti395333566
Akwa Ibom364283279
Jigawa3402130811
Adamawa3297223819
Niger298428212
Anambra290626519
Taraba196281617
Sokoto1922415117
Kebbi138151158
Yobe10814868
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another increase.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the 1,607 new confirmed cases are higher than those recorded the previous week (November 29 – December 5) where the country recorded 1,102 cases…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

