Nigeria records 418 new COVID-19 cases, total now 73,175

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 418 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 73,175.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“On the 13th of December 2020, 418 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 73,175 cases have been confirmed, 66,090 cases have been discharged and 1,197 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 418 new cases are reported from 17 states- Lagos (113), FCT (86), Abia (47), Kaduna (39), Rivers (27), Katsina (22), Benue (14), Oyo (13), Kano (12), Enugu (8), Edo (7), Imo (7), Bauchi (6), Ebonyi (6), Ogun (6), Ondo (4), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 24,952 1,282 23,439 231 FCT 8,424 1,953 6,383 88 Plateau 3,997 77 3,886 34 Kaduna 3,867 491 3,329 47 Oyo 3,760 343 3,372 45 Rivers 3,151 187 2,904 60 Edo 2,737 43 2,581 113 Ogun 2,328 171 2,124 33 Kano 1,904 117 1,731 56 Delta 1,829 43 1,737 49 Ondo 1,751 86 1,624 41 Enugu 1,363 23 1,319 21 Kwara 1,226 120 1,076 30 Katsina 1,197 163 1,010 24 Gombe 1,069 108 936 25 Ebonyi 1,061 0 1,031 30 Abia 973 26 937 10 Osun 962 10 931 21 Bauchi 808 30 764 14 Borno 758 17 705 36 Imo 688 21 655 12 Nasarawa 562 224 325 13 Benue 515 44 460 11 Bayelsa 469 60 388 21 Ekiti 395 33 356 6 Akwa Ibom 364 28 327 9 Jigawa 340 21 308 11 Adamawa 329 72 238 19 Niger 298 4 282 12 Anambra 290 6 265 19 Taraba 196 28 161 7 Sokoto 192 24 151 17 Kebbi 138 15 115 8 Yobe 108 14 86 8 Cross River 90 3 78 9 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

