Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,042

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 371new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,042.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 5th of March 2021, 371 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158042 cases have been confirmed, 137025 cases have been discharged and 1954 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 371 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (101), Rivers (54), Anambra (31), Ebonyi (23), Imo (23), Kwara (22), Kano (20), Taraba (17), Akwa Ibom (16), FCT (15), Abia (13), Kaduna (13), Osun (5), Edo (4), Oyo (4), Kebbi (3), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 56,374 1,486 54,474 414 FCT 19,328 7,259 11,919 150 Plateau 8,939 99 8,783 57 Kaduna 8,623 185 8,374 64 Oyo 6,761 866 5,781 114 Rivers 6,651 270 6,284 97 Edo 4,645 230 4,239 176 Ogun 4,419 510 3,862 47 Kano 3,830 185 3,540 105 Ondo 3,066 928 2,080 58 Kwara 2,953 397 2,505 51 Delta 2,582 773 1,744 65 Osun 2,449 229 2,168 52 Nasarawa 2,248 1,862 373 13 Enugu 2,078 184 1,865 29 Katsina 2,060 1 2,025 34 Gombe 2,010 15 1,952 43 Ebonyi 1,951 373 1,547 31 Anambra 1,811 193 1,599 19 Akwa Ibom 1,588 570 1,004 14 Abia 1,568 44 1,503 21 Imo 1,551 116 1,407 28 Borno 1,297 195 1,064 38 Bauchi 1,232 19 1,196 17 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 942 641 270 31 Niger 917 483 417 17 Taraba 863 74 767 22 Ekiti 825 103 712 10 Bayelsa 779 9 744 26 Sokoto 769 0 741 28 Jigawa 496 56 429 11 Kebbi 401 64 323 14 Cross River 334 43 274 17 Yobe 288 28 251 9 Zamfara 221 -2 215 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

371 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-101

Rivers-54

Anambra-31

Ebonyi-23

Imo-23

Kwara-22

Kano-20

Taraba-17

Akwa Ibom-16

FCT-15

Abia-13

Kaduna-13

Osun-5

Edo-4

Oyo-4

Kebbi-3

Ogun-3

Ekiti-2

Nasarawa-1

Zamfara-1 158,042 confirmed

137,025 discharged

1,954 deaths pic.twitter.com/3PL05WMM8O — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 5, 2021

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBU,

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there. Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,042

Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,042