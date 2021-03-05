Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,042

By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 371new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,042.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 5th of March 2021, 371 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 158042 cases have been confirmed, 137025 cases have been discharged and 1954 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 371 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos (101), Rivers (54), Anambra (31), Ebonyi (23), Imo (23), Kwara (22), Kano (20), Taraba (17), Akwa Ibom (16), FCT (15), Abia (13), Kaduna (13), Osun (5), Edo (4), Oyo (4), Kebbi (3), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (1), and Zamfara (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos56,3741,48654,474414
FCT19,3287,25911,919150
Plateau8,939998,78357
Kaduna8,6231858,37464
Oyo6,7618665,781114
Rivers6,6512706,28497
Edo4,6452304,239176
Ogun4,4195103,86247
Kano3,8301853,540105
Ondo3,0669282,08058
Kwara2,9533972,50551
Delta2,5827731,74465
Osun2,4492292,16852
Nasarawa2,2481,86237313
Enugu2,0781841,86529
Katsina2,06012,02534
Gombe2,010151,95243
Ebonyi1,9513731,54731
Anambra1,8111931,59919
Akwa Ibom1,5885701,00414
Abia1,568441,50321
Imo1,5511161,40728
Borno1,2971951,06438
Bauchi1,232191,19617
Benue1,18857559122
Adamawa94264127031
Niger91748341717
Taraba8637476722
Ekiti82510371210
Bayelsa779974426
Sokoto769074128
Jigawa4965642911
Kebbi4016432314
Cross River3344327417
Yobe288282519
Zamfara221-22158
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBU,

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there. Nigeria records 371 new COVID-19 infections, total now 158,042

Comments

